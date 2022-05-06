Willie Nelson Pauses Tour After Band Member Comes Down With Health Issues

Willie Nelson is pausing his national concert tour after one of his band members tested positive for COVID-19.

The country music icon was scheduled to appear in Franklin, Tenn, Friday night, with a date Saturday in Brandon, Miss, Those dates will be rescheduled for June 17 and June 19. However, Nelson canceled his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He was supposed to play in the Big Easy this Sunday.

Willie Nelson posted his tour news on his social media accounts. He said both the postponed shows will feature the “entire original lineup” including Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley. And of course, the original tour lineup also includes the full Willie Nelson family.

Nelson will return to the road on May 27. But he won’t be going very far from his Central Texas ranch. He’s set to play a three-night run at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. That’s between Austin and San Antonio.

The band member who tested positive wasn’t identified.

Willie Nelson Didn’t Have to Tour Last Week to Celebrate Birthday

Willie Nelson has had an active few days. He celebrated his 89th birthday with concert appearances alongside George Strait in Austin, last Friday and Saturday. The two helped christen the Moody Center in downtown Austin. The arena, which cost $385 million, will host a bevy of big-name concerts and serve as the home court for the University of Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams. Since Nelson and Strait are both native Texans and live near Austin, they were the perfect choice for the grand opening. The iHeart Country Festival, featuring acts like Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood, is set for the Moody Center Saturday.

Last Sunday, Nelson had a third birthday party at his Luck Ranch, which also features an outdoor concert area. He got to sit back and let his friends serenade him. Bruce Robison hosted the concert. Special guests included Robert Earl Keen and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

But Willie did sing. Here he is performing “It’s Hard to be Humble.”

Plus, in conjunction with his birthday, Willie released “A Beautiful Life,” his 17th studio album. You can check out the Outsider review here.

Later in the year, Willie has two major events on the schedule. He’ll host his annual Fourth of July picnic. But he’s switching venues. This one will be the first-ever concert at Q2 Stadium, a soccer venue in Austin. Guests include Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Micah Nelson, Steve Earle and Asleep at the Wheel.

Plus, Willie Nelson will be joining parts of Chris Stapleton’s tour and the Outlaw Music Festival in Camden. N.J. Sept. 23.