Willie Nelson Performs Pearl Jam Classic Alongside Mike McCready in Maui

Willie Nelson and his family know how to party. Two days before Christmas, Willie, his sons, and a couple of special guests took the stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii. During the set, Willie played many of his best-loved songs. Then, he invited Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist to the stage for a gorgeous rendition of the rock band’s 2009 track “Just Breathe.”

According to Jambase, Willie Nelson packed his set in Maui with many of his best-loved songs. Of course, he opened the show with “Whiskey River” before digging deeper into his catalog. He played a medley of timeless tunes including “Crazy,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” and “Night Life.” So, the show started with a bang.

Later in the night, Lukas Nelson, who was there with his band, Promise of the Real, took the stage with Willie. They did a rendition of “Texas Flood” before Micah Nelson joined his brother and dad on the stage. Micah sat in for “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven).” Then, Willie cranked out some old Outlaw Country favorites. “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “On the Road Again,” and “Good-Hearted Woman” were all in the setlist. After “Good-Hearted Woman,” Willie called Mike McReady to the stage.

McReady joined Willie, Lukas, and Micah Nelson for “Just Breathe.” The Pearl Jam guitarist played an acoustic while Willie and Lukas swapped verses and sang harmonies on the bridge. Before the song ended, McReady delivered a killer solo. This combination of genres and performance styles exemplifies what makes Willie’s music so great. He’s never been afraid to blur the lines between genres.

Willie Nelson Lives in Maui

Willie Nelson is probably the most famous Texan in the world today. However, you won’t find the Red-Headed Stranger in the Lone Star State all year. He has a house on the north side of Maui. According to Maui Hacks, Nelson raised his family on the island. Also, he’s a fixture in many watering holes.

Many celebrities who move to the island seek out massive mansions. Willie Nelson, on the other hand, chose to keep things simple. He lives in a tight-knit community called Paia. He and his home seamlessly blend into the community.

Willie Nelson didn’t get a home on the north shore of Maui by accident. Most tourists gravitate to the southern or western regions of the island. For the most part, the north shore is populated by locals and celebrities who want a place where they can have something close to a normal life. At the same time, the website notes, “Many other celebrities are in the area, including more than a few Texas natives like Willie. Nothing makes a place feel more like home than a familiar accent.”