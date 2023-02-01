Willie Nelson Picks Up Well-Deserved Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

The red-headed stranger is getting some well-deserved acknowledgment from the Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame this year. This comes as country music legend Willie Nelson receives a nom into the Rock Hall of Fame. The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is among several big names to be nominated during the announcements on Wednesday, February 1.

Other artists nominated for the 2023 induction include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, and George Michael. Also included in the nominations are Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” notes John Sykes in a press release Wednesday morning. Sykes serves as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Chairman Foundation Chairman.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations,” the statement continues. The release also notes that these stars have “influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Willie Nelson Is Going All Out Celebrating His Upcoming 90th Birthday

The iconic Willie Nelson is ready for his upcoming 90th birthday. Of course, the country music legend is going to celebrate this big day in style! Honoring the singer will be a long list of A-list stars descending on the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for an unprecedented two-day long performance on April 29 and 30th.

The event, “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday” features a bevy of performers across all modes and styles of music. These performances include Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Tom Jones, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and many more.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and, of course, the fans who made this all possible,” says Willie Nelson has said about his star-studded birthday event.

“It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue,” the country music hitmaker continues of the birthday bash.

Recently, Willie Nelson opened up to E! News about the “beautiful zest for life” get continues to carry as he approaches his 90th birthday. However, Willie Nelson says his secret for gaining this “zest” is something he can’t quite put into words.

“I wish I could tell you, I really don’t know,” he admits in his discussion with E! News.

“I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen,” the country music icon continues. “That’s my full philosophy and it’s working.”

Two-day packages for members of the general public go on sale on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. PT. However, pre-sale ticket sales for Capital One Visa and Mastercard members will begin on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.