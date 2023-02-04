Willie Nelson Recalls Wild Night Smoking a ‘Lot’ of Pot With Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam

While reflecting on the wildest events of his life, country music legend Willie Nelson recalls the night he smoked a lot of pot with rapper Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Nelson gushed about Snoop and spoke about how he met the rapper more than a decade ago for their collaboration of the song My Medicine. “He and are great friends — have been forever. It was a lot of fun just hanging out and getting to do some things — Snoop and I.”

Willie Nelson also spoke about the time he and Snoop got together in Amsterdam and smoked pot. “I was over in Amsterdam and I called him, I said, ‘Come on over here and let’s have some fun,’” Willie explained. “So he did, and we hung out at all the hotspots over there, The Bulldog and Gray Area and all the good stuff.”

Snoop previously opened up about his friendship with Nelson and the Amsterdam trip on Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! Podcast in December 2022. He chatted about how he and the country music superstar were smoking pot in a hotel room while playing with Dominoes. “He keeps passing it to me and I was like, ‘This old motherf—er’s out-smoking me,” Snoop declared. “And I’m trying to stop but I can’t because I don’t want to show no signs of weakness.”

After they smoked, Snoop said he and Nelson went to Kentucky Fried Chicken. “Me and Willie both put our hands in the bucket at the same time and we grabbed the same piece of chicken and I’m looking at Willie and I say, ‘It’s yours cuz.’”

Willie Nelson Talks About the Upcoming Celebration of His 90th Birthday

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson chatted with PEOPLE about the dozens of musicians (including Snoop) who are going to celebrate his 90th birthday in April.

“I can’t say thank you enough to all the people who are taking time out of their daily lives to come out and help me sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on my 90th birthday,” Nelson declared. He also couldn’t stop gushing about how much he appreciated those who are going to celebrate him. “I love them all for doing it.”

Although he’s turning 90 in a couple of months, Nelson isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. “I hope that if there is something out there I need to write,” he continued. “I hope my instincts will bring it to me. That’s the way it always happens.”

The two-night birthday celebration for Willie Nelson will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29th and April 30th. Among those performing at the event are Chris Stapleton, The Chicks, Leon Bridges, and Kacey Musgraves. PEOPLE stated that more performers are said to be announced in the near future.