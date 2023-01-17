Willie Nelson to Release 73rd Studio Album in Honor of Legendary Songwriter

At 89 years old, Willie Nelson is still hard at work. At the moment, he’s preparing to put out another brand new album. His latest drop comes less than a year after releasing his 72nd studio project, A Beautiful Time. Nelson’s 73rd studio album, however, will have a special impact. On it, the country music legend plans to honor one of the most influential songwriters within the genre.

According to The Boot, Willie Nelson will drop the brand new album, I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, on March 3rd this year. Per the outlet, the brand-new record will feature songs penned by legendary songwriter Harlan Howard, who passed away in 2002. Willie Nelson teamed up with longtime creative partner Buddy Cannon to produce the new project.

What to Expect From the New Album:

Willie Nelson plans to lead fans into the new record with his cover of the track, “Busted.” “Busted” was initially penned by Howard in 1962 and released in 1963 by pop culture icon, Johnny Cash. “Busted” featured on the Man in Black’s ’63 concept album, Blood, Sweat and Tears. The hit song was later rerecorded by Ray Charles that same year, also shooting toward the top of charts at the time. Charles then partnered with the “Highwayman” singer to redo the song a third time in 2005.

“Busted” holds a prominent spot on Willie Nelson’s upcoming album. However, other popular songs featuring on the list include “Streets of Baltimore,” “Tiger By the Tail,” and “Too Many Rivers.”

That Willie Nelson is preparing to release his 73rd studio album is certainly a major personal achievement. But the outlet further states 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the longtime entertainer overall.

This week, a brand new film about Willie Nelson and his family, aptly named Willie Nelson & Family, is set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival. In April, he plans on celebrating his milestone 90th birthday. And, in the coming months, the genre stalwart again plans to hit the road. And though it’s no secret ol’ Willie’s getting up there in age, it doesn’t seem like he plans on quitting touring any time soon.

Willie Nelson Reveals When, Or If, He’ll Ever Stop Touring

With another brand new album debuting in just a few months, it’s unlikely that Willie Nelson won’t celebrate the record on tour. But does the almost-90-year-old star ever plan on slowing down? The country music icon shared his thoughts on touring at his age in a previous interview.

“I say after every tour I’m quittin’,” Nelson admitted, “but after a while, I need to go back.”

The living legend explained, “I enjoy playing, and I think it’s good for me to sing. It’s the best exercise that I can give myself.”