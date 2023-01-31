Willie Nelson Reveals the Key to Living a Long Full Life Ahead of His 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson will be 90 years old on April 29th. However, you’d never guess his age by his output. It seems that Nelson is constantly making music, hosting iconic concerts, or appearing in commercials. In fact, it’s safe to say that Willie is doing more in his late 80s than most people do in the prime of their life and he shows no sign of slowing down.

Willie’s schedule is already filling up for the year. He’ll release I Don’t Know a Thing About Love, a tribute to songwriter Harlan Howard, in March. In April, Nelson will attend a star-studded concert to honor his birthday. Then, there are his yearly events – the Fourth of July Picnic and FarmAid. That’s just the beginning

Recently, Willie Nelson sat down with E! News Online to look back on his life and career. During their conversation, Nelson shared the key to living a long and full life.

Willie Nelson Shares the Key to His Longevity

E! News’ Francesca Amiker asked Willie Nelson how he still has a “beautiful zest for life” approaching his 90th birthday. “I wish I could tell you, I really don’t know,” he admitted. “I really do believe in imagining what you want to do and let it happen. That’s my full philosophy and it’s working.”

However, Willie Nelson doesn’t just cite his positive outlook for his long life. He also gives marijuana some credit for his longevity. In a previous interview, Willie said the plant saved his life. He doubled down on that statement in his chat with Amiker. “It not only saved my life, it probably saved some other peoples’ lives. Before I smoked marijuana I was drinking a lot and I might have killed a lot of people, too. I’m just glad that didn’t happen and I’m glad nobody killed me. I’m glad we lived through all those bad times,” he said.

Amiker also asked Willie Nelson about his diet. Surprisingly, Willie says he doesn’t eat much. He pointed out that his wife, Annie, does all of the cooking. “She’ll tell you that I don’t eat much… I’ll eat an egg or two and a waffle maybe. I like toast,” he revealed. Nelson also adds plenty of protein shakes to his diet to balance things out.

“I really don’t do anything that’s bad for me now. I don’t drink as much as I used to,” he said. Also, Willie doesn’t smoke much cannabis anymore. Instead, he switched to edibles to save his lungs.

There you have it. Some positive thinking, a light diet, and plenty of jazz cabbage is what it takes to still be kicking ass and taking names at almost 90 years old. It might not work for everyone, but Willie Nelson is living proof that it works for him.