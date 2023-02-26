Willie Nelson Revisits ‘Shotgun Willie’ Classic in New Duet With His Daughter

Willie Nelson has a long history of making music a family affair. His late sister Bobbie played keys in his band for years. Additionally, he often shares the stage with his kids. Paula, Micah, and Lucas Nelson all have careers of their own and share the stage with their dad on a fairly regular basis. However, the fact that those family collaborations happen so often doesn’t make them any less special to hear.

If you need any proof of that, just listen to Willie and Paula Nelson revisiting “Slow Down Old World” from the 1973 album Shotgun Willie. The new recording features Willie on guitar and sharing vocal duties with Paula. Additionally, Nelson’s longtime harmonica player, Mickey Raphael adds his blues harp to the mix alongside a piano and full string section, according to Garden & Gun.

Bruce Robinson, the founder of the label The Next Waltz, recorded the new version of “Slow Down Old Word” in his analog studio called the Bunker in Texas.

Paula Nelson said that “Slow Down Old World” has been one of her favorites among Willie’s catalog. “The melody is incredibly moving, the lyrics bring out a variety of emotions, and together, they create a song you just can’t get enough of,” she added.

“Recording this with my dad is so special because it’s his song, so I knew already how much it meant to him. It goes without saying how much it means to me to hear him say how proud of me he is,” she continued. “It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe but will stay with me forever.”

The Next Waltz Will Release a Willie Nelson Tribute Album

This is far from the first time Bruce Robinson and The Next Waltz have recorded a Willie Nelson tune. Later this year, the label will release a tribute album to celebrate Willie’s 90th birthday.

It all started last year. According to the Next Waltz website, “An all-star lineup of guests backed by The Next Waltz founder Bruce Robinson’s house band performed as part of an 89th birthday celebration for Willie Nelson in his very own backyard in Luck, TX.”

The upcoming album One Night in Texas: The Next Waltz’s Tribute to the Red-Headed Stranger, drops on April 28th, a day before Willie’s 90th birthday. It will be made up of the performances from last year’s birthday celebration. Robinson said that he knew he needed to record the performances as the plan was coming together. We’re all lucky he did. “When I heard what was on tape, it sounded like magic to me. It sounded like 1973. It is definitely the sound of people having fun,” he said about the finished product.

One Night in Texas Tracklist