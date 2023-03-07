Willie Nelson Says He’ll Be at Farmers for Climate Action Rally ‘In Spirit’

Willie Nelson is so much more than a country music superstar. Over the years, he has used his platform to support causes he is passionate about. For instance, Willie, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp came together to organize Farm Aid back in 1985. The benefit concert raised awareness for people who were losing their family farms. In the decades since the inaugural benefit, they have raised millions of dollars to support small family farms across the United States.

Willie Nelson Lends His Voice to Farmers for Climate Action

However, Farm Aid isn’t where Willie Nelson’s support for farmers ends. Earlier today, Nelson took to Twitter to share his support for the Farmers for Climate Action’s Rally for Resilience in Washington DC.

Farmers for Climate Action

Rally for Resilience in Washington DC.

3/6-3/8 join them today. pic.twitter.com/V3poZtZTuW — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) March 7, 2023

“Farmers are climate heroes,” Willie Nelson says in a choppy video. “They’re gathering in Washington DC on March 6th, 7th, and 8th. I’ll be with them in spirit,” he added. Then, Nelson told his followers they could join the rally to support “farmers in the call for climate action in the Farm Bill.”

More About the Rally for Resilience

The farmers at the rally hope to persuade lawmakers to make climate change a priority while drafting the 2023 Farm Bill.

The Rally for Resilience started yesterday evening at Luther Place Memorial Church in Washington DC. Farmers gathered, met, heard an opening speech, and made signs. Today, things got underway. The group gathered at Freedom Plaza to make speeches and host musical performances.

Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid co-founder, John Mellencamp is among the performers. “As a FarmAid board member, I’ve been to Washington a few times to ask for farmer voices to be heard. I hope on March 7, members of Congress hear farmers and ranchers loud and clear,” Mellencamp said in a statement.

After the speeches and musical performances, the farmers marched to Capitol Hill from Freedom Plaza. Tomorrow, the group will host a media event during which farmers will publicly share their stories.

You can get more details about the event on the website.

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition organized the event. The NSAC is “an alliance of grassroots organizations that advocates for federal policy reform to advance the sustainability of agriculture, food systems, natural resources, and rural communities.”

“NSAC’s vision of agriculture is one where a safe, nutritious, ample, and affordable food supply is produced by a legion of family farmers who make a decent living pursuing their trade while protecting the environment, and contributing to the strength and stability of their communities,” according to the NSAC website. Farm Aid and its founders share that vision.

So, it is easy to see why Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp are putting their support behind the rally and the farmers who are making it happen.