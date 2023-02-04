Willie Nelson Shows Love to Group of A-List Musicians Performing at 90th Birthday Bash

Country Music legend Willie Nelson is looking ahead to his 90th birthday in April and the star-studded concert being held in his honor. “I have been so fortunate this far, that I just hope for things to continue the way they are,” Nelson recently told People Magazine. “I think it would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced.”

A pair of shows are set for the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30 to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday. A who’s who of pop music is set to perform. The line-up includes Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, and personal buddy, Snoop Dogg.

“[Thanks] to all the people who are taking time out of their daily lives to come out and help me sing ‘Happy Birthday’ on my 90th birthday,” Nelson said. “I really appreciate it. I love them all for doing it.”

Even though Nelson has had staggering successes over his 8-decade-long career, 2023 is shaping up to be special. Last month, a docuseries about his life called Willie Nelson and Family debuted at Sundance. On Wednesday, it was revealed that he is one of the lucky fourteen who have been nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. With an impressive 10 Grammy Awards already under his belt, Willie Nelson is now vying for three more at this year’s Feb. 5th ceremony.

Willie Nelson is set to have a new album drop this year, and return to touring

To top it off, Nelson will be releasing a new studio album later this year. It’s titled I Don’t Know a Thing About Love. It’s comprised of ten tunes dedicated to iconic songwriter Harlan Howard.

The COVID-19 pandemic sadly kept Nelson and other entertainers away from their supporters. However, the iconic performer was eventually reunited with an enthusiastic crowd. He has a wealth of shows lined up later this month. Willie believes live shows will be therapeutic for both audiences and performers.

“It was a great experience just to be back, and see the fans, and have them sing along with me,” Nelson said about getting back on stage. “There’s a lot of therapy there, when people sing, if they feel like it, clap their hands. They enjoy it as much as I do.”

After an impressive sixty years in the music industry, Nelson is still going strong. He has kept his tried-and-true processes intact when it comes to inspiration for new compositions. “I hope that if there is something out there I need to write, I hope my instincts will bring it to me,” he explained. “That’s the way it always happens.”