Wynonna Enlisted a Group of A-List Ladies for The Judds’ Final Tour

The Judds announced their Final Tour early last month. However, on April 30th, Naomi Judd lost her battle with mental illness and took her own life. No one really expected Wynonna to carry on with the tour after the death of her mother and duo partner. Earlier today, however, the Judds camp announced that the show will go on. Not only that, Wynonna has promised it will be the “ultimate girls’ night out.”

Earlier today, The Judds’ official Instagram revealed details about the upcoming Final Tour. The post stated that the tour would go on as planned with some added guests. It will be “an epic star-studded tribute and celebration of Naomi Judd.” Fittingly, Wynonna will be bringing an impressive list of ladies on the road with her.

Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and Martina McBryde are all set to appear on The Judds’ Final Tour. Unfortunately, there is no word on who will be at each show at this time. However, we do know that Faith Hill will join Wynonna for the newly-added final stop of the tour at Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on October 29th.

Currently, tickets for the originally-scheduled dates on the Final Tour are on sale on the Judds’ website. Tickets for the newly-added show in Lexington go on sale Saturday, May 21st.

Wynonna on Continuing with The Judds’ Final Tour

Wynonna opened up about carrying on with The Judds’ Final Tour in a press release this morning. “I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” she said. Wynonna continued, saying, “I am grateful that we will continue to honor the Judds’ legacy, together.”

The final night of the tour will be the biggest as it sees Wynonna going back to Kentucky, where it all started for The Judds. The family hails from Ashland, Kentucky, and still has roots in their home state despite residing in Tennessee. So, going back to Kentucky for the final night of the Final Tour is special for Wynonna. Having Faith Hill there with her makes the moment even sweeter. In the press release, Wynonna stated, “What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky, where it all began. It means so much to have my sister-friend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.”

Between the fans who are eager to see the show and the stars who didn’t hesitate to get onboard, Wynonna is feeling the love. “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”