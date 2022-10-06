Wynonna Judd Addresses Alleged Feud With Ashley Judd Over Naomi’s $25M Estate

Nearly six months after their mother Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76, Wynonna Judd is now addressing the alleged feud she’s having with her sister Ashley over Naomi’s $25 million estate.

During a recent interview with People, Wynonna Judd declared there is no argument between her and her younger sister over their late mother’s will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’” Wynonna shared. “I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?’”

Wynonna Judd stated there was no reason for the sisters to be fighting. “I have such a great life. Ashley has such a great life. Why would be fighting over the will?”

Wynonna Judd further explained that prior to her death, Naomi had appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate. When he passes, she and Ashley will then “split” the estate. She noted she has no plans to contest the will.

“I am the last person in this family – and if Ashley was here, I’d hope she’d agree with me – who knows stuff like this,” Wynonna Judd continued. “I’m not savvy enough to go, ‘I’m going to contest the will.’ It never occurred to me.”

Wynonna Judd Says the Passing Of their Mother Has Only Brought Her and Ashley Closer Together

Meanwhile, Wynonna Judd says since their mother’s passing, she and Ashley have only been brought closer together.

“I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different,” Wynonna Judd shared. “Because I’m an orphan. Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”

Wynonna Judd says that while she and her sister have disagreements on a lot of things, her mother’s memory brings them together. “When it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and go, ‘She was quite the character.’”

Wynonna Judd and Ashley have had some ups and downs in their relationship over the years. Wynonna says that she and her sister are “separate” at ages 14 and 17 by success. This is why they missed out on a lot of time together. “Ashley and I are very different people,” she continued. “And we are learning that we have more in common than we don’t. That’s really interesting because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnect.”

Wynonna Judd went on to add that she and Ashley actually had a really deep conversation recently and they go through it without anyone getting hurt.