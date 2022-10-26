Wynonna Judd Announces ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’

Wynonna Judd will perform at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on November 3. The arena is on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University, and it is the final place that she performed when she and her mother split 31 years ago. The performance will be titled “The Judds: Love is Alive – The Final Concert.” She’s bringing along all of the women that joined her along the way for the first leg of “The Final Tour.” It’ll be taped, and it’ll air in March.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride will join Wynonna Judd for the show. More guests will be announced. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit National Alliance of Mental Illness. Naomi Judd committed suicide in April.

Wynonna Judd shared the news via Instagram.

“Stepping onstage at the Murphy Center for the first time since December 4, 1991 will be so surreal for me,” she said. “It was an emotional night over 30 years ago and will be an emotional night for different reasons now. I can’t wait to lean into the nostalgia with the artists that have made this tour so special and recreate one of the most iconic nights in Judd ‘Herstory!”

Margaret Comeaux is the Executive Producer and SVP of Production, Music and Events at CMT. She’s also a Middle Tennessee State alumna. She said that the event is “serendipitous magic on so many levels to be able to capture Wynonna’s return to the Murphy Center, almost exactly 31 years to the date.”

There’s no word on exactly when the special will air, but it will be after the conclusion of The Judds’ tour.

Wynonna Judd Extends The Judds ‘Final Tour’ Into 2023

Wynonna Judd is having so much fun, she’s taking the tour well into 2023. The last two dates were scheduled for this weekend. She’s at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday, October 27. Trisha Yearwood joins her for that one. And she’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, October 28. Faith Hill is with her for the home state show.

She’ll bring out all of the same friends for a second leg of the tour that kicks off in January. The new dates begin in Hershey, Pa. on January 26. The run includes several East Coast dates including stops in Connecticut and Massachusetts. She also takes the show to several Midwest cities like Kansas City, St. Louis and Dayton, Ohio. She wraps with a run through the South, hitting Savannah, Ga., Tampa, Fla. and Hollywood, Fla. It concludes on February 25. More guests will be announced along the way. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at The Judds’ website.