‘Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah’ Documentary to Premiere April 26 on Paramount+

Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26. The feature-length film documents Wynonna Judd as she embarks on The Judds: The Final Tour following the death of her mother, Naomi, on April 30, 2022.

Just weeks before Naomi’s passing, The Judds announced the tour, which would have been the duo’s first tour in more than a decade. However, Naomi tragically took her own life on April 30, after struggling with mental health issues. Wynnona decided to honor her mother by seeing the 26-date tour through, with a host of supporting female artists.

The documentary captures candid on-stage and behind-the-scenes moments as part of the nationwide tour, along with personal anecdotes from Wynonna’s friends and fellow artists Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood. The film also includes footage of Wynonna spending reflective time on her farm with her family and animals, as she continued to process her grief.

“It’s real and it’s raw. It’s celebration and sadness,” says Wynonna Judd. “It is all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

The Judds: A Winning Duo

With their unforgettable harmonies, Naomi’s stage presence, and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combination. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, the duo dominated the charts and awards shows with songs like “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Is Alive,” and “Have Mercy,” among others. The Judds scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 chart-topping singles.

In addition, The Judds earned five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. On May 1, 2022, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, becoming the first all-female duo to join the club. Of course, Wynonna also went on to have a very successful solo career.

On the heels of the new documentary, CMT will air The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert on April 29 at 9 p.m. CT. The two-hour concert was recorded on Nov. 3, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.