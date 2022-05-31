Wynonna Judd’s Emotional Post About Losing Mother Naomi to Suicide Met With Outpouring of Support

A month after losing her mother, Naomi, to mental illness and suicide, Wynonna Judd took to Instagram to reflect on the loss and try to move forward with a few tangible next steps.

The vulnerable, painful post began with her own realization that the situation does not require the perfect words. Instead, she decided to just speak her truth and say what she knows.

“Before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry,” the post began. She went on to describe the tremendous feeling of pain and loss, even in the midst of all of the outpouring of support.

“I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends,” Wynonna continued.

She also revealed a certain helplessness — a feeling of uncertainty that life will ever feel the same. But the second half of the post detailed a strong outlook for the future. Wynonna said she knows now that the grieving process requires support sometimes, and that the support of family, friends, and fans has made her into a resolute fighter.

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself; and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you all for your love and support. Let’s check in more often.”

Naomi Judd’s suicide sparked an incredible outpouring of love, support, empathy, and encouragement from the entire music community

Wynonna’s very personal Instagram message, which has garnered over 25,000 likes in the two days since she posted, also features a litany of well-wishes and condolences from the country music community.

Celebrity wardrobe stylist Tiffany Gifford reminded Wynonna that God will never leave her, even in the dark times. “You are so loved and have a God and a community around you that will walk with you through this time! He will never leave you, nor forsake you. The Judds story will never end because it will live on not just in you and your sweet family, but in the music. Music is forever. We love you Wy.”

Local Nashville radio host Hunter Kelly said he understands the sentiment about showing up each and every day. “I hear that about showing up and continuing to work the steps even on good days. I love you so much.”

Singer Katie Crutchfield encouraged Wynonna to keep moving forward: “keep doing the next right thing. love ya.”

Singer Elizabeth Cook offered support as well. “You’re so special. I’m grateful to know you.”