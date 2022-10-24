Wynonna Judd Extends ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’ With 15 New Dates in 2023

Wynonna Judd isn’t dropping the final curtain on The Judds: The Final Tour just yet. While her initial run of 11 dates will cap on Oct. 29, Wynonna revealed she will hit the road in 2023 for 15 newly announced dates. And she’s bringing along many of the same names that joined her in 2022, including Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

The 2023 dates kicks off on Jan. 26 in Hershey, PA., with additional stops in Kansas City, St. Louis, Tampa, and more. Additional special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale beginning on Oct. 24.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” says Wynonna Judd. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving.”

Remembering Naomi

In April, mother-daughter duo The Judds—Naomi and Wynonna—announced their first tour in more than a decade. However, Naomi tragically took her own life on April 30, after struggling with mental health issues. But Wynnona decided to honor her mother by seeing the tour through—with a little help from her friends.

With their stellar harmonies, not to mention Naomi’s stage presence and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combination. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, the duo dominated the charts and awards shows with songs like “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Is Alive,” and “Have Mercy,” among others. The Judds scored 20 Top 10 hits, including 14 No. 1 singles. The mother-daughter duo brought home five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. In 2021, The Judds were elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me,” said Wynonna. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever. In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

Jan. 26 – GIANT Center – Hershey, PA

Jan. 28 – Total Mortgage Arena – Bridgeport, CT

Jan. 29 – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

Feb. 2 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Feb. 3 – T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Feb. 4 – Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO

Feb. 9 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

Feb. 10 – Vibrant Arena at THE MARK – Moline, IL*

Feb. 11 – WSU Nutter Center – Dayton, OH*

Feb. 16 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

Feb. 17 – EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA

Feb. 18 – Charleston Coliseum – Charleston, WV

Feb. 23 – Enmarket Arena – Savannah, GA*

Feb. 24 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

Feb. 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole – Hollywood, FL

*on sale date Nov. 4