Wynonna Judd Forced to Cancel New Year’s Eve Performance in Nashville Last Minute

2022 was an incredibly difficult year for country singer Wynonna Judd, and country music fans overall. In April of last year, millions mourned the loss of Wynonna Judd’s singing partner and 76-year-old mother Naomi Judd. Nevertheless, despite all the heartache that the year brought, the “Rock Bottom” singer was set to wrap 2022 on a high note.

On Saturday, she was scheduled to take to the stage alongside Kelsea Ballerini at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash. Sadly, she was forced to cancel her performance last minute due to an extreme bout of vertigo.

Wynonna Judd revealed as much in a Saturday evening Instagram post. Addressing fans, she wrote, “I was looking so forward to singing with my dear [Kelsea Ballerini] tonight. Instead, I am on the bus struggling with an extreme bout of vertigo, and am unable to perform.”

The artist addressed fans attending Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash in the post as well. She apologized, “Nashville, I am absolutely heartbroken and so sorry to have let you all down tonight. Kelsea, I look forward to stepping onstage with you in February, better than ever!!!!”

Though fans were surely disappointed, plenty of them empathized with Wynonna Judd in the comments.

One fan supportively commented, “You haven’t let anyone down. We are here for you, we love you, and we want you to put yourself first! Please take care, so you can keep shining a bright light in this dark world.”

Another fan empathized, sharing, “I suffered with Vertigo too. It’s horrible!!!!…Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Wynonna Judd’s Lineup for Extended Tour, ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’

In April last year, The Judds announced they would go on tour for the first time in over a decade. However, just weeks later, fans quickly learned Naomi Judd had taken her own life. Determined to honor her late mother, Wynonna Judd headed out on tour. The singer performed all over the country as the headliner for The Judds: The Final Tour.

Originally, the tour was to conclude in October 2022. However, with demand so high for more shows, the 58-year-old singer announced she would extend the tour with 15 new 2023 dates. Sharing the good news with fans, Wynonna Judd also revealed which other female country icons would be joining her onstage in the New Year.

Many of the artists set to take to the stage alongside Wynonna Judd in 2023 are the same stars that appeared beside her last year. These stars include Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, and Little Big Town, as well as Kelsea Ballerini whom the songstress mentioned in her post above.

Preparing to board the tour bus once more, Wynonna Judd said, “I am looking so forward to being out on the road again,” and “I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour.”