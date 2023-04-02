Wynonna Judd Gives Emotional Update As Mom Naomi’s Death Anniversary Nears

Wynonna Judd is offering an update about her life as the one-year anniversary of Naomi Judd’s death gets closer. She did this with a number of Instagram posts. Wynonna showed off her property in Tennessee with family members and loved ones.

Wynonna Judd, the one-half of the mother-daughter country music duo The Judds, lost her legendary mother, Naomi, to a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. Naomi was 76 years old. She battled depression and mental illness for most of her life. Wynonna Judd did tell CBS Sunday Morning that she said goodbye to her mother in the hospital. That was after Wynonna rushed there on the date of her death.

Wynonna Judd Recalls Seeing Her Mother Naomi In The Hospital

“I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her, and that was that,” Wynonna said. “I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And the next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch … you know, and I’m just tryin’ to figure out what’s next.”

Wynonna’s sister, Double Jeopardy star Ashley Judd, spoke in the days after Naomi’s death as a spokesperson for the family. At that time, Ashley shared ahead of the autopsy findings being revealed that her mother died by suicide in an effort by her to tell the narrative before it was picked up by the press. In the interview, Ashley revealed that she was the one to discover their mother’s failing body.

Wynonna, Ashley Judd Fight To Have Some Death Records Sealed

Since Naomi’s death, Wynonna and Ashley have been fighting to have some death records sealed from the public. In the filing, they note the “private, incredibly sensitive” information within the files, PopCulture reports.

According to Radar Online, the file allegedly contains handwritten notes by the detective who worked the case, body camera photos of the scene and the weapon, and photographs of texts from Ashley Judd and the Judd family psychologist.

While Wynonna is dealing with family issues, she is gettng back out on the road in a concert tour. But she put a scare into fans and friends alike when she almost fainted on stage in Dayton, Ohio. A few days after the incident happened, Wynonna took to social media to offer everyone an update about her health. “All is well, y’all,” Wynonna wrote. “@littlebigtown and @martinamcbride, you are SUCH a blessing to me. Thank you for holding me up, literally and figuratively!”