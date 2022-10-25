Wynonna Judd Says Her Granddaughter ‘Gives Me Hope’ as She Mourns Loss of Mother Naomi

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Wynonna Judd. The 58-year-old country music legend scheduled a reunion tour with her mother, Naomi, this spring. Before the ‘Final Tour’ ever arrived, Naomi died. Just after her death, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd wrestled with what to do about the tour in the wake of her mother’s death. But her friends encouraged her to move forward. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood helped her along the way.

On Monday, Wynonna Judd stopped by the TODAY Show to perform and talk about the journey. She’s leaned on a lot of friends and family through a difficult year, but it’s the hope from the youngest that may have helped most.

“She’s six months old and she doesn’t speak yet, but she looks right through me,” Wynona Judd said of her granddaughter Kaliyah. “She gives me hope. Your [Hoda Kotb] daughter’s name is Hope. You know that. They give you hope. They give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us. So it’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like.”

Wynonna Judd’s Granddaughter Inspires Her

Wynonna Judd announced the arrival of her granddaughter on social media just two days before Naomi’s untimely death.

“In order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, to break the cycle of addiction and family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself and do the personal healing work,” she wrote at the time.

During the appearance on the TODAY Show, she said that The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ has been an “overwhelming success.” As such, she is extending the run into 2023. She added 15 dates to the second leg of the tour. Many of the women that helped her along the way in 2022 will return for the added dates. The new leg kicks off on January 26 in Hershey, Pa. She’ll take the show up and down the East Coast and throughout the Midwest. That run concludes on February 25 in Hollywood, Fla. It isn’t yet known which artists will join her in which cities.

Before she gets to the new dates, she still has a couple remaining on the current run. She performs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday. Trisha Yearwood joins her for that one, but other guests in the Music City are likely. That was supposed to be the final date on the run, but when she decided to move forward with the tour after Naomi’s death, an additional stop was added in their home state of Kentucky. That one is at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday, October 28. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at their website.