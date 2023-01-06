Wynonna Judd Hilariously Torches TikTok Butter Hack Trend

Social media allows people to connect from all over the world and share information. Sometimes, people on the internet share valuable tips that can make life easier. Other times, their “life hacks” just leave the rest of us scratching our heads. Recently, Wynonna Judd came across a TikTok “hack” that was a real head-scratcher. However, instead of shaking her head and moving on, Wynonna responded in with a song.

In the original video, the TikToker showed an “easy” way to cut butter for cooking. They bit a chunk off of the end of a stick of butter and spit it into their saucepan. However, Wynonna Judd wasn’t the first to duet the video. First, musician Christopher Mills reacted to the video with a song. Throughout his video, he sings, “You can’t eat at everybody house.” That’s where Wynonna and Ashley McBryde come into the picture. Watch their video below.

In the new clip, Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde harmonize with Mills. To make the whole thing even funnier, Wynonna is using a (bitemark-free) stick of butter as a microphone. The pair of country hitmakers didn’t just add some heavenly harmonies to the video. They also added some perfectly-timed comedy. “Are you gonna tell her,” McBryde asks before Mills says, “That’s why it’s called a butter knife.” Then, Judd adds, “Exactly.”

Wynonna Judd Prepares for More Final Tour Dates

Last month, Wynonna Judd had to cancel her appearance at Nashville’s Big Bash on New Year’s Eve. She experienced a bout of “extreme vertigo” that kept her from performing alongside Kelsea Ballerini. However, in a recent update, Wynonna told her fans she was doing just fine.

That’s good news for many reasons. Among those is the fact that Wynonna Judd is just weeks away from embarking on the next leg of what was supposed to be her and Naomi’s farewell tour. The Judds: The Final Tour is now a celebration of Naomi’s life and the music the pair made together. Like the 2022 dates, Wynonna is bringing a rotating roster of special guests with her on the road. Additionally, Martina McBride will perform at the remainder of the dates. The Judds’ official website has tickets and more information.