Wynonna Judd Looks Back on CMA Fest Appearance With Carly Pearce: ‘Amazing Celebration of Judds Music’

CMA Fest has been packed with star-studded collaborations this week. It began at the unofficial kickoff party, ‘Darius & Friends,’ on Monday. Darius Rucker invited a group of talented ladies, including Sheryl Crow, onstage. The event raised more than $500,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Saturday featured more special moments. Wynonna Judd joined Carly Pearce for Pearce’s set at Nissan Stadium. On Sunday, Judd reflected on the moment on social media.

Friday night at Nissan Stadium was the most amazing celebration of Judds music. 70,000 people singing the words to “Why Not Me” back to us, WOW. Country music fans really ARE the most loyal!!!! I’m grateful to still have a seat at the table. #cmafest



“A seat at the table” is certainly modest for one of country music’s most revered trailblazers.

The performance at CMA Fest isn’t the first tme that Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce have collaborated. At the Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony in May, Pearce performed a rendition of The Judds’ 1986 classic “Grandpa (Tell Me About the Good Old Days)” at Judd’s request. The induction ceremony became a celebration of Naomi Judd’s life, as it happened one day after her passing. Pearce was already scheduled to perform at the event.

“I got a call that Wynonna had a special request for someone to sing ‘Grandpa,'” Pearce said at the event. “And she didn’t know that I was gonna be there. And I had to change my song at the last second. It truly was, I think, the most nervous I’ve been in my career.”

Pearce posted a photo of the event after her performance.

Carly Pearce Calls the Collaboration a “Dream”

Pearce posted her own gratitude for Wynonna Judd. “‘Why Not Me?’ Seeds of a dream. What a magical night at #CMAFest with one of my musical heroes. I love you Wynonna.” Pearce said on Instagram.

Wynonna Judd Continues on in 2022

The Judds were set for a reunion tour this fall. After Naomi’s death, Wynonna assured fans that the tour will carry on as a tribute to her mother and the musical legacy that they created together. Wynonna enlisted the help of A-List talent to help her along the way. The ladies that will lend their voice to the music of The Judds include Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. Little Big Town will also make appearances, whil Martina McBride supports the entire tour. Check out The Judds’ website for information on the tour.