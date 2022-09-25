Wynonna Judd Looks Back on ‘Old Pictures’ of Naomi, Loretta Lynn & More

Country music star Wynonna Judd shared an iconic throwback photo to her Instagram. The photo includes several other iconic women in the industry.

The star shared an old photo with the caption “Lookin’ through my old pictures….”

The photo included Loretta Lynn, Naomi Judd, Ashley Judd, and more. Fans loved the photos, and took to the comments to share their love.

A few people shared lyrics from The Judds’ “Old Pictures.” One fan said: “‘Faded photographs, some of them bring me close to tears, others make me laugh. Old memories.'” Another fan said: “Thank you for sharing them with us!!”

Judd recently also posted on Instagram to share the news of The Judds’ tour, which is continuing to honor the late Naomi Judd. The tour, “The Judds: The Final Tour,” states that it is “in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.”

Wynonna shared in the caption: “The full lineup! I find myself both grateful and humbled by the support of these artists that I respect so much. It’s hard to believe we’ll be stepping onstage in just 3 weeks!”

Some commented that the lineup is what real country music looks like, and others said it was what love and friendship looks like.

Fans commented, sharing their excitement for the tour. One person said: “I saw your final tour w your mom here in CA so many yrs ago. I was gifted tickets at the last minute. One of my life highlights.”

Another fan said: “We always need something to look forward to. I am so excited to see you in Fort Worth next month. God be with you.”

The tour includes guests such as Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and more. They hit the road in just a few days, kicking off the tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Wynonna Judd Shares Sweet Photo with Late Mother from Apple Music Project

Judd also took to Instagram recently to share about a podcast covering her family’s history, Neon Songbook: The Judds. In the post, she posted an older photo of her and her mother. She provided more information in the caption, writing: “Oh @nashvillehk, you have worked so hard!!!! Thank you for telling our story, and getting it right. The time that we had together on the phone for all of the interviews has been priceless! Seeing this artwork for the first time was an emotional moment for me.”

Judd then went on to state that her mother had wanted the photo together to show people they were singing together. She said that she could see the twinkle in Naomi’s eye in the picture.

“We were so naïve, so green. We had no experience whatsoever in show business. And the rest is #HERSTORY !!! You can listen to the Episode 1 of Neon Songbook: The Judds on @applemusic NOW!” she concluded.