Wynonna Judd ‘Lost It’ While Rehearsing for Tour Without Late Mom Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd kicked off The Judds reunion tour in Michigan on Friday. Naomi Judd wasn’t with her, but Brandi Carlile stepped in. As she rehearsed for the tour that was to reunite her with her mother, she experienced a lot of emotions.

“It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories,” Wynonna Judd said. “Yesterday, I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it.”

The Judds reunion tour was announced this spring around the same time that it was announced that the legendary duo would be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The day before the induction, Naomi died. It was a difficult decision to carry on the tour without her, but Wynonna Judd’s friends encouraged her to move forward. Several offered to go on the road with her and sing at her side. The first was Carlile, who opened the tour in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Toledo, Ohio.

Before heading out on the tour, Wynonna Judd opened up about the emotions that she was experiencing.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was when she ended it,” Wynonna Judd said. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

With the help of friends like Carlile, she has been able to get through a very emotional experience. She posted a video of the two singing “Love is Alive” in Michigan, and Carlile simply responded, “You did that.”

Wynonna Judd Continues The Judds Reunion Tour

The pair of Midwest dates mark the end of Brandi Carlile’s time alongside Wynonna Judd on the tour. Ashley McBryde steps in for next weekend’s dates in Sioux Falls, S.D. and Green Bay, Wisc. She’ll return for a date in Biloxi, Miss. on October 27. Little Big Town hops on for a pair of Southern dates. The band joins Wynonna Judd for stops in Duluth, Ga. on October 14 and Huntsville, Ala. on October 15.

Kelsea Ballerini joins for one date amid her own tour. That show is in Durant, Okla. on October 21. Trisha Yearwood joins Wynonna Judd the next night in Fort Worth, Tex. Trisha Yearwood is also part of the big Nashville show on October 28. That one is at Bridgestone Arena. It was originally scheduled to be the final stop on the tour. But Wynonna Judd added one big, grand finale in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky. Faith Hill joins her at Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 29. Check out all of the tour dates and get ticket information for each at their website.