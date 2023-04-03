Wynonna Judd Makes Heartfelt Tribute to Her Mother Naomi at the 2023 CMT Music Awards

During the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Wynonna Judd took to the stage to pay a heartfelt tribute to her mother Naomi nearly a year after the singing icon’s unexpected death.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While on stage performing I Want to Know What Love Is with Ashley McBryde, Judd gave a shout-out to her mother by declaring, “Mama, you need to be here. I miss you, and I love you, and I don’t understand.”

All I can say is…*WOW* after watching @Wynonna & @AshleyMcBryde's heartfelt #CMTAwards performance of “I Wanna Know What Love Is” 💖 pic.twitter.com/vOFBwO1ql0 — CMT (@CMT) April 3, 2023

PEOPLE reports that the tearjerking performance was especially sentimental as the 2022 CMT Music Awards was Naomi Judd’s final public appearance. During that award show, the Judds performed Love Can Build a Bridge. Naomi committed suicide weeks later.

Wynonna Judd spoke to Entertainment Tonight on the CMT Music Awards red carpet about continuing to grieve the loss of her mother. “I’m going to use my time to talk to anyone out there who is struggling,” she explained. “It’s an opportunity to help somebody. It’s a bittersweet time. I’ve got both agony and ecstasy happening.”

Judd also revealed her thoughts about the upcoming anniversary of her mother’s death. “It’s an anniversary and we all have anniversaries. I’m not terminally unique,” Wynonna shared. “We all have something that we look at and go what the hell? What’s going on? I don’t understand and that was my ‘I don’t understand.’”

Judd went on to share more details about her onstage tribute to her mother. “I went back and forth between hitting a really high note and being a diva or saying what was on my heart, and it took over, so here we are.”

Wynonna Judd Talks About the Importance of Mental Health

As she continued to speak to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Wynonna Judd opened up about the importance of mental health.

“I want to help people,” Judd explained. “It’s like, look at my face. Look at this face, if you’re having a crappy day, and just think, ‘If I can do it so can you,’ because it’s not easy.”

Wynonna Judd also explained that technology has a huge impact on the world we currently live in. “Technology has helped destroy our families and our culture,” Judd stated. “The bullying things, what’s going on in school with COVID, people losing jobs because they’re downsized, there’s so many problems, and country music somehow, almost in your deepest core, in your soul, still talks about family. If we can get along anybody can.”

The Judds were notably nominated for the 2023 CMT Music Awards Performance of the Year for Love Can Build a Bridge. Judd then added that she’s back in the studio to work on new music as part of the grieving process. “It’s part of the shedding of the guilt and the shame, and it’s also hope.”