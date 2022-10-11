Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, & Ashley McBryde Team Up for Touching Loretta Lynn Tribute: VIDEO

When Loretta Lynn passed away earlier this month it sent shockwaves of sadness through the country music world. Fans and artists alike mourned the loss of the Coal Miner’s Daughter. However, some were lucky enough to be closer to Loretta than others. For instance, Wynonna and Ashley Judd looked at Lynn as an aunt. In a recent stop on The Judds’ Final Tour, Wynonna paid tribute to her Aunt Retty in the best way possible.

Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde Honor Loretta Lynn

Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde were at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on October 7th. Loretta Lynn’s passing on October 3rd was still a fresh wound on the heart of the country world. With that in mind, the trio took the stage to perform Lynn’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” to pay tribute to the late icon. You can watch the fan-captured video below. The audio isn’t exactly high definition, but the performance is still guaranteed to give you chills.

All three ladies add their vocals to Loretta Lynn’s autobiographical hit. It’s a great cover. However, the high point of the performance may be what Wynonna Judd says as it comes to an end. “We mustn’t forget where we come from in country music,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

With this tribute, Wynonna Judd and her tour mates showed that they won’t forget any time soon. Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer. She used her songs as a way to share her mind and tell her story. That authenticity led her to be one of the most successful female artists of her time. Lynn was the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1972. Three years later, she won the same title from the Academy of Country Music. Lynn showed generations of ladies that they could be successful in country music and wrote songs to urge them forward.

There’s a good chance that the world wouldn’t know Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde Martina McBride, and countless other ladies of country if not for Loretta Lynn.

Wynonna’s Personal Connection to Loretta

After Loretta Lynn passed away, Wynonna Judd took to social media to share her memories of the icon. “When people ask me what my favorite movie is, Coal Miner’s Daughter is my number one. Loretta has always been my favorite,” she wrote. Wynonna went on to say that Loretta’s was the first country concert she ever watched.

Then, when Wynonna and her mother formed The Judds, she got the chance to meet her hero. “I got to meet her when I was 20 years old. As I walked into the CMAs for the first time in 1984, she was the first person who came over and hugged me. Loretta was like an aunt to me. I would call her and she would tell me stories. Some of my fondest memories of Loretta come from her telling me all about her life in Butcher Holler.”

Wynonna went on about her personal relationship with Loretta Lynn and how much she’ll miss her. Then, before closing her post, she added, “We mustn’t ever forget how important this woman was…IS… to country music. Let us all turn up her music a little louder for the next generation.”