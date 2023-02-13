Wynonna Judd Nearly Faints Mid-Concert in Concerning Video

Wynonna Judd has fans worried after she nearly fainted during a recent concert in Ohio.

The 58-year-old was headlining her The Judds: The Final Tour with Martina McBride and Little Big Town on Feb. 11 at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton when she had a sudden bout of dizziness. As a video shows, Judd was preparing to sing her single Grandpa when the feeling hit her.

Initially, Judd became unsteady and grasped onto her microphone. She asked a crew member to help her and told the crowd that she was simply dehydrated and needed to take a moment to collect herself. As she did, she kept her wits about her and threw a few jokes at her fans.

“This has never happened before, so, of course, it would happen in Ohio,” she laughed.

When Wynonna Judd felt stronger, she attempted to continue her set. At first, she told the band to restart Grandpa but immediately changed her mind and switched to Mama He’s Crazy.

“You know what? If I faint, just take a lot of pictures, okay?” she instructed.

Another crew member carried out a stool to help, but she refused and said, “If I go down, I’m going down big.

After getting through the song with the help of her fans, she broke into Grandpa as planned. That time, she sat on the stool.

Wynonna Judd Canceled Her New Year’s Eve Performance Due to Extreme Vertigo

Following the song, McBride and Little Big Town joined her on stage. Before they broke into a new song, Judd admitted to the crowd that she needs to “take it easy right now.”

“I’m a perfectionist and I can’t do it unless it’s right,” she added.

After singing Why Not Me, McBride and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild helped her walk off stage.

Judd hasn’t addressed the situation since that night, but it wasn’t the first time she’s experienced a concert-stopping dizzy spell.

On New Year’s Eve, Wynonna Judd was set to perform during the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash alongside Kelsea Ballerini. But on the day of the event, she had to back out after experiencing severe vertigo.

Fans worried that the singer was pushing herself too hard following the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April. But three days after the canceled show, Judd recorded an Instagram video and assured everyone that she was ok.

“I am working so hard on my mental, physical, and spiritual well-being,” she said. “I have a great team, and I’m really blessed. And I’m broken. And I’m working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it’s sacred.”