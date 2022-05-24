Wynonna Judd Debuts New Song, ‘Other Side,’ With Waxahatchee

Wynonna Judd has released a new song for the first time since her mother’s passing. She paired up with folk artist Katie Crutchfield, known professionally as Waxahatchee, to pen the moving piece “Other Side.” Judd also wrote the song with her husband, Cactus Moser.

The message in the song is poignant and present; Wynonna Judd promised that she’d keep singing and keep performing in the wake of her mother’s death. The two, of course, performed together as The Judds for eight years. Wynonna went out on her solo career after that, which blended more pop and folk into her sound than before. “Other Side” is sonically reminiscent of her other solo work; but, the lyrics are wholly perfect for the times Wynonna is living in today.

Wynonna released a statement along with the debut, saying, “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am.”

She continued, “I met Katie Crutchfield [Waxahatchee] last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield, a former pop-punk vocalist who leans more towards folk-rock these days, also spoke about the experience working alongside Wynonna and Moser. “Working with Wynonna and Cactus on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career,” she explained. “Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

Wynonna Judd and Waxahatchee Come Together to Create a Masterpiece On Moving Forward

Wynonna Judd’s voice is as strong and resonant as ever. In this new song, she draws on folk and what sound almost like gospel influences to create an amazing track. Lyrically, it’s about moving forward, continuing on, breaking past the barriers and seeing what’s on the other side.

“I got a heart, got a heart of gold / Casts a shadow, dark and cold / If we move our way against the tide / There’s something on the other side,” Wynonna and Waxahatchee sing in the chorus. It’s a beautiful sentiment, how going against the grain can lead to something potentially better. And if not better, at least healing.

The Boot describes Wynonna’s and Waxahatchee’s sounds as “on the edges of country,” and I couldn’t agree more. Their voices meld together beautifully, where you almost can’t tell where one ends and the other begins. But, as always, Wynonna has that powerful, sassy, gravelly, yet surprisingly delicate voice. The vulnerability in her voice really came out when she sang “River of Time” at her mother’s public memorial. Together, Wynonna and Waxahatchee command all the attention in the room, and you better listen up when they’re singing about better days ahead.