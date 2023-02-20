Wynonna Judd’s Next Album Could Feature Some Heavy Hitters

To say that it hasn’t been an easy few months for Wynonna Judd would be an understatement. She lost her mother and duo partner Naomi Judd to suicide in April. The next day, Wynonna and her sister Ashley attended the duo’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Not long after that, Wynonna embarked on what would have been the legendary duo’s farewell tour.

There were plenty of high points over the last few months, but Wynonna Judd has been grieving and healing in public. Several times, Judd said that seeing the fans connect with the music and interacting with them has helped her heal. Additionally, she’s been capitalizing on the therapeutic power of songwriting. That songwriting, she revealed, will lead to a new album. Judd hopes to have the new collection out later this year.

In an interview with Billboard, Wynonna Judd revealed that she might be bringing some heavy hitters along for the ride.

Wynonna Judd Hints at Legendary Collabs on Her New Album

It has been quite some time since fans have gotten an album of new, original material from Wynonna Judd. Her last album of new songs was 2016’s Wynonna & The Big Noise. When she spoke to Billboard, Judd hadn’t set anything in stone. However, she shared a few possibilities.

Wynonna Judd said that she and Brandi Carlile were working on a new song together. However, she was unsure about where the song would land. “We don’t know if it will be on the record or not yet,” Judd said.

That isn’t the only collaboration that Wynonna Judd mentioned during the interview. “Right now, Trisha [Yearwood] and I have talked about wanting to do something,” she added. However, at the time, she was still writing songs for the record. “There is a lot of talk and vibe about right now. Nobody has come out to the farm yet. We are starting to get that part on the schedule.”

Wynonna Talks About Writing for the New Album

Wynonna Judd might enlist some big names for duets on her upcoming album. However, she’s keeping the songwriting in the family. Judd revealed that she’s been writing songs with her husband, Cactus Moser.

Judd also revealed that she’s pulling the lyrics from the pain and confusion of her mother’s loss and her healing journey. “I’m writing songs, and just finished one called ‘Broken and Blessed,’ and it talks about being somewhere between hell and hallelujah. That’s where I’m at – I walk through it and deal with it and find meaning in it,” Wynonna revealed.

“I’ve found a way to write from a very deep, personal space,” Wynonna Judd added, hinting that her upcoming album will be full of soul-searching, heartbreaking songs pulled from the depths of her emotions.