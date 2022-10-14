Wynonna Judd To Perform on the TODAY Show

Wynonna Judd is set for a TODAY Show performance on October 24. There’s no purchase necessary to see her live. You can find out everything you need to know about the performance at the TODAY Show website. The performance comes near the end of Wynonna Judd’s tour with friends as part of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’

This stop is during some down time between tour dates in Fort Worth, Tex. and Biloxi, Miss. It’s been an emotional ride for Wynonna Judd. When her mother, Naomi, passed away unexpectedly in April, she wasn’t sure if she should carry the tour on. But many of her friends rushed to her side and encouraged her to move forward. She’s been performing these shows since the end of September with the help of those friends.

She says that the whole thing is helping her heal.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do,” she said. “But I think it’s going to heal me.”

Returning to the stage for The Judds shows without her mother was difficult for her.

“It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories,” she said. “Yesterday, I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it.”

Ahead of the run, she spoke more about her feelings on stage.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was when she ended it,” Wynonna Judd said. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

Wynonna Judd Continues The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’

Wynonna Judd and her friends will be our for the ‘Final Tour’ throughout October. Next up is a stop in Duluth, Ga. on October 14 and a stop in Huntsville, Ala. on October 15. Little Big Town will accompany her on those dates. She’ll meet up with Kelsea Ballerini in Durant, Okla. on October 21. That’s Kelsea’s only stop on the tour. Trisha Yearwood joins her for the Fort Worth show and Ashley McBryde returns for the Biloxi show.

She’s got a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on October 28. Trisha Yearwood will also join her there. When the tour was announced, that was the last date. But she added one final stop. That’s in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky. ‘The Final Tour’ concludes on October 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Faith Hill joins Wynonna Judd for that show. Martina McBride opens all dates. Check out the schedule and get ticket information at The Judds website.