Country music star Wynonna Judd vowed to speak up more often and with more intentionality regarding mental health recently in a powerful new Instagram post. Since losing her mother and singing partner Naomi to suicide almost a month ago, Wynonna has had to face the public many times. She accepted induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville the day after Naomi’s death, helped organize and attended her mother’s funeral services, and participated in tributes to the late star. But her private thoughts have largely remained private until now.

The vulnerable and heart-wrenching post began with a realization that she does not need to find the perfect words. Instead, she just needed to speak her truth and accept it.

“There is so much happening in the world right now,” Wynonna began on her Instagram post. “So before I sat down to write this, I thought, ‘No…I just don’t know what to say.’ Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, ‘What do you know?’ And I began to cry. WHAT DO I KNOW??”

First, she said she knows that she feels a tremendous and indescribably sense of loss, despite the brave face she showed to the world.

“I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

Wynonna Judd vowed to keep fighting for her family and her fans

Then, she addressed the well-known (and highly relatable) patterns of dysfunction her family faced that contributed to Naomi’s mental illness.

“I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times,” she continued.

Wynonna finished the post by rattling off some extremely personal truths that she’s come to accept in her time of immense grief. Most notably, the delicate mix of painful helplessness and empowering anticipation for a better tomorrow that makes us human.

“I DO know, that I feel so helpless. Right now especially,” she wrote. “I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night. [And] I really DO know that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself. And that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing.”