Wynonna Judd Posts Touching Pic From Judds Tour With Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde

Wynonna Judd is back at The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ In her second weekend of dates, she was joined by Ashley McBryde. The stops included Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday and Green Bay, Wisc. on Saturday. Wynonna Judd posted a photo of the first night to Instagram to mark the occasion. Check out the post below.

“When we stand together, it’s our finest hour,” she captioned the post.

Alongside Wynonna Judd in the photo are Ashley McBryde and her opener for the entire tour, Martina McBride. Last weekend, she kicked off the tour in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Toledo, Ohio. Brandi Carlile stepped in for the first dates on the tour. The tour was scheduled in the spring before Wynonna Judd’s mother, Naomi, took her own life at 76 years old. The day after the news broke, the iconic country music duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

It’s been a difficult journey for Wynonna Judd. She wasn’t sure how to carry on with the tour in the wake of her mother’s death. But many of her friends, including newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde, vowed to help her along the way. She also has the help of Martina McBride, who was already on board to open all shows, Carlile, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill.

But Wynonna Judd says that continuing the tour is helping her heal.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do,” she said. “But I think it’s going to heal me.”

The Judds ‘Final Tour’ Continues With Wynonna Judd

Wynonna Judd’s husband, Cactus Moser, has been at her side through the tough times. She talked about how his encouragement kept her going.

“He will take me by my hands and say, ‘Honey, you’ve done your best,'” she said. “And I start to cry. And he’s right. I’ve done my best. He helps me to give myself a break, because I’ll try to be really eloquent, or I’ll try to say something brilliant or try to come up with the right answer and he’ll say, ‘Honey? Stop. Take a breath.'”

She continues The Judds ‘Final Tour’ throughout October. She and Ashley McBryde are in Green Bay tonight, then they sweep through the South next weekend. Little Big Town join her for dates in Duluth, Ga. and Huntsville, Ala. on October 14 & 15, respectively. Then, Kelsea Ballerini meets up with her for one date in Durant, Okla. on October 21 after her own tour ends.

The tour was to end in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 28 with Trisha Yearwood. But one last date was added. That’s in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 29. Check out the full schedule and get ticket information for each stop at their website.