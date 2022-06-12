wynonna-judd-praises-carly-pearce-following-surprise-appearance-at-cma-fest

CMA Fest makes country music dreams come true. That’s what happened when Wynonna Judd came out on stage during Carly Pearce‘s performance. The two gave a stunning rendition of “Why Not Me” that was just perfect. With all that Wynonna has been through, she deserves to be celebrated and appreciated at every chance.

After her performance with Judd, Pearce was ecstatic. The singer-songwriter was on stage with one of her heroes and in front of a great crowd at one of Nashville’s biggest events of the year. What gets better than that?

“Why Not Me? Seeds of a dream,” Pearce remarked on Twitter. “What a magical night at #CMAFest with one of my musical heroes. I love you Wynonna.”

Today, Wynonna returned the favor online and gave a message back to the 32-year-old county music star. In a weekend of big shows, performances, collaborations, and more – this is going to be up there with the best of the best. The old and the new coming together for a performance unlike any other.

“I love you [Carly Pearce],” Wynonna Judd tweeted.

This is the last year The Judds will be on tour. While it will be without Naomi Judd, after her tragic death earlier this year, the tour is set to be a great set of shows. Naomi will be remembered and honored well. The surprise performance is a great chance for fans to see Wynonna in a setting like Nashville – just priceless, really.

When Wynonna Judd does head out on that final tour, it will feature a lot of great friends – a who’s who of country music’s most talented women.

Here is a clip of the performance with Wynonna and Carly both on stage. That stage was huge and the crowd was even bigger.

Wynonna Judd ‘Will Continue to Sing’

When the country music world came together for Naomi Judd’s memorial at the Ryman Auditorium in May, it was a night of sadness, and celebration. During the ceremony, Wynonna talked about the upcoming tour and why she’s ogingt o head out on the road and complete this tour that she had planned to do with her mother by her side.

“I will continue to sing,” she said that night. “I made a decision, and I decided to share it on national television. After a lot of thought, I am gonna have to honor her and do this tour because that is what you [the fans] would want.”

So, if you can, find a show and make it there. The Judds last tour is going to feature artists like Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, and more. Of course, those are select dates and performances from those artists. It should be a tour to remember and a wonderful way to celebrate Naomi and Wynona Judd.