Wynonna Judd Recalls Her Final Performance with Naomi: ‘She Was Fragile’

The Judds burst onto the country music scene in 1983. Before disbanding in 1991, the duo took home five Grammy Awards and nine CMA Awards. They also sent fourteen singles to the top of the charts. Unfortunately, Namoi Judd had to step away from the duo after receiving a hepatitis C diagnosis. Then, Wynonna Judd struck out on her own. Over the years, the duo reunited to play a few one-off shows. In 2010, they got back together for a farewell tour. For the most part, everyone believed that The Judds were finished.

Then, in 2022, The Judds appeared to be making a comeback. The duo plotted their Final Tour and were on their way to a well-deserved spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, before any of that could come to fruition, Namoi died by suicide in April. However, the duo was able to give to world one last performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. It was also the last time Wynonna would see her mother. In a recent interview, Wynonna Judd opened up about that final performance.

Wynonna Judd on Her Final Performance with Naomi

When Wynonna and Naomi Judd took the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, fans across the world got excited. It looked like the iconic duo was finally ready to make a comeback. However, it looked different from Wynonna’s point of view. Recently, she appeared on Making Space with Hoda Kotb. During the podcast, Judd talked about her mom’s mindset on the big night.

“She was very fragile and, I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” Wynonna Judd said. At the same time, Wynonna knew that something was “off” about Naomi that night. “She was late and she’s never late. I think she was nervous and I think it was so much of an expectation to do it for the CMT Awards.”

Hoda asked if Wynonna had ever seen Namoi Judd nervous like that before. “Not the way she was nervous that day,” She replied. Wynonna added that it was hard to see her mother like that because she had seen her nervous like that in her personal life, but she had seen that level of anxiety in Naomi’s personal life.

With a laugh, Wynonna Judd admitted that she didn’t initially think to comfort her mom. Instead, she was frustrated with her. “I wanted to pull her wig off. She had this wig on… and I was so frustrated with her at one point,” she said. “The first thought in my head was ‘no I don’t want to hug her or comfort her. I want to pull her wig off. That was the dynamic of our relationship –tough and tender.”

Then, things changed. “All of a sudden, she looked at me and blinked, and I knew then that something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit. Like, nervous,” Wynonna Judd said of the look that changed her attitude. She added, “ I softened, which I think is God’s grace. I just kind of reached out and touched her like, ‘I’m here. I got you. It’s okay.”