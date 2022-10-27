Wynonna Judd Recalls the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Naomi

Before Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of this year, things were looking up for The Judds. The mother-daughter duo was a day away from being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and they had just announced their first headlining tour in over a decade. Unfortunately, mental illness doesn’t care about decade-spanning genre-changing careers. Naomi’s daughter Ashley was there that day and found her mother’s body. Wynonna Judd, however, was not on the scene.

In a recent appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Wynonna Judd talked about how she has been coping with the heartbreaking loss of her mother. During their conversation, Wynonna recalled the last time she saw her mother and the last words she spoke to her.

Wynonna Judd Remembers Her Final Moments with Naomi

In April of this year, The Judds took the stage for the first time in years at the CMT Awards. They performed their heartwarming hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” that night. During her chat with Hoda and Jenna, Wynonna Judd revealed that was the last time she saw her mother.

This came up when Jenna asked Wynonna Judd how it felt to have all of the music and the performances to remember her mother by. “It’s strange,” Wynonna said. “That’s the part that’s weird because that’s the last time I saw her.”

Then, Wynonna Judd recalled the last thing she said to her mother that night. “The last thing I said to her was ‘I love you,’ which I’m grateful for that. That hasn’t always been the case,” she said calling back to their sometimes tumultuous and complicated relationship. “I’m looking at that thinking it wasn’t supposed to end that way, and it did.”

Wynonna on Remembering Naomi

During the interview, Wynonna Judd talked about how she plans to pass down her memories of Naomi. “I’ve got a granddaughter and I’ll the good stuff. After someone dies, you start to remember the good. You just do, right? You start to forgive and say, ‘Okay, I can let that go because it’s just different now.’”

These days, Wynonna Judd says that she’s more grateful for every day. “Every day I wake up and the glass is half full. I used to sometimes have that day, you wake up and the glass is half empty and all that. I think I’m just more grateful because I know it goes by so freaking fast,” she said, snapping her fingers for emphasis. “And it’s going faster.”

Wynonna and Naomi Judds’ Final Performance

If you missed The Judds’ final performance at the 2022 CMT Awards, don’t worry. You can check it out in the video below. Take a few minutes to relive one of the most bittersweet renditions of “Love Can Build a Bridge” you’ll ever hear.