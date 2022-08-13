Wynonna Judd Reflects on Emotional Photo With Late Mom Naomi in Honor of Release of Apple Music Project

It’s been an emotional year for Wynonna Judd. Just after announcing a reunion with her mother for a tour celebrating the legacy of The Judds, her mother died. But the tour will carry on, and she’s speaking more about why she finds that important. She joined Hunter Kelly on Apple Music recently for an in-depth interview. To mark the occasion, she shared a photo that was particularly memorable. Check out the post below.

“Oh [Hunter Kelly], you have worked so hard!!!!! Thank you for telling our story and getting it right. The time that we had together on the phone for all of the interviews has been priceless! Seeing this artwork for the first time was an emotional moment for me. I was just over 13 years old. Somewhere around 1977, I think. Mom wanted to get a photo of the two of us to show people that we had started singing together. Wow!!!!!!” she began the post.

“Looking at this photo, I really see the twinkle in her eye!!!!! We have no idea what’s about to happen. We were so naive, so green -We had no experience whatsoever in show business. And the rest is #HERSTORY!!!! You can listen to the Episode 1 of Neon Songbook: The Judds on Apple Music NOW!” Wynonna Judd concluded her caption.

Wynonna Judd is Sharing Her Story

Wynonna Judd will carry on with the planned reunion tour. She’ll be joined by women like Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood and Ashley McBryde. Martina McBride was already the scheduled opener. She spoke to Kelly about why she will continue on.

“I think it’s so important to do it and yet I don’t even know if I can say I’m looking forward to it because it’s so devastating,” she said. “The first time that I see a video screen of her on it. And I’m going to be so freaking mad at her for not sticking around to do it. And I’m going to be just so frustrated. So it’s going to be an interesting, ‘Oh, I know, let’s do all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment.’ It’s going to be so weird.”

The tour kicks off at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. on September 30. It continues through October, concluding in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington. There’s a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville the night before. That’s on Friday, October 28. They’ll hit several Southern cities large and small along the way, from Huntsville, Ala. to Fort Worth, Tex. Check out all of the tour dates and get ticket information at The Judds website.