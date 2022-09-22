Wynonna Judd Reflects on Naomi Judd’s Mental Illness in First Television Interview Since Her Death

Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of this year. It was a shocking tragedy for the country music world. However, no one felt the weight of the loss like Naomi’s family. To make things worse, Naomi’s passing was international news and the tabloids were winding up to turn her death into a marketable scandal. As a result, Ashley Judd sat down with Good Morning America to get ahead of any rumors or outright lies less than two weeks after losing her mother. Now, Wynonna Judd is speaking out about her mother’s mental health and the tragic loss.

Wynonna Judd sat down for her first television interview since Naomi’s death with CBS This Morning’s Lee Cowan. The full interview will not air until this Sunday. However, the network did share a snippet of their conversation. In it, Wynonna talks about her mother’s mental health in the days before her suicide.

"She had incredibly great days in the middle of the dark days."



Country superstar Wynonna Judd, in her first television interview since her mother Naomi took her own life, talks about grief, going back on tour, and more with Lee Cowan this "Sunday Morning" pic.twitter.com/EAMs8epkyH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 22, 2022

Wynonna Judd on Her Mother’s Mental Health

Naomi Judd was always very open about her struggles with mental illness. So, everyone knew she was fighting. However, Wynonna Judd points out that they didn’t know it had gotten so bad. “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it,” she said, speaking slowly to keep her emotions in check. “She had had episodes before, then she got better,” Wynonna said. “That’s the challenge with mental illness. It’s really, really mysterious.”

Because of that mystery, Wynonna Judd says she’s left asking herself questions she’ll never be able to answer. “That’s what I live in is like was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known? I didn’t. That’s why it’s such a shock.”

Wynonna Judd went on to talk a little more about Naomi’s mental health. “People think it’s a character flaw and they don’t realize that it’s this incredibly dark and light experience,” Wynonna said. “She had incredibly great days in the middle of the dark days. That’s why it’s so confusing.”

Wynonna Judd’s first television interview since her mother’s death will air this Sunday morning on CBS stations across the country. Check your local listings for more information.

Wynonna Is Getting Ready to Hit the Road

Not long before Naomi Judd’s death, she and Wynonna announced their farewell tour. The Judds’ Final Tour was going to be the last time that fans could come and see the legendary mother-daughter duo perform live. Now, it will be a celebration of their career and Naomi’s life and influence.

Wynonna Judd has packed the tour with special guests. Martina McBride will be there for the entire 11-stop tour. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood, and Faith Hill will also join Wynonna on select dates.