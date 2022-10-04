Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute

Wynonna Judd is just one of the women of country music paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Fist City” singer died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.

It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd, who also lost her mother Naomi this spring. See Wynonna’s tribute below.

“When people ask me what my favorite movie is, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ is my number one. Loretta has always been my favorite from the time I can remember. As a young girl, I learned about Loretta from listening to her on the Grand Ole Opry. She was the very first country concert I ever saw. I was 15 and living in a Vegas hotel for a bit, and I would go down to one of the casino show rooms to watch her show every night. I was mesmerized from the first time I saw her walk out on stage in her ball gown,” Wynonna Judd began.

Wynonna Judd Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn

The 58-year-old continued her memories of her “aunt,” recalling their first meeting.

“I got to meet her when I was 20 years old. As I walked into the CMAs for the first time in 1984, she was the first person who came over and hugged me. Loretta was like an aunt to me. I would call her and she would tell me stories. Some of my fondest memories of Loretta come from her telling me all about her life in Butcher Holler. During one of my recent visits to Hurricane Mills, she gave me a Bible and a crocheted doily that her Mama made. I will cherish those forever. It’s really hard for me to comprehend life without her. I will miss our chats on the phone, the sound of her voice telling me she loves me, and hearing her beautiful laughter (at my jokes),” Wynonna Judd continued.

“We mustn’t ever forget how important this woman was…IS…to country music. Let us all turn up her music a little louder for the next generation. Rest in peace my beloved ‘Retty.’ I will always love you,” she concluded.

Multiple generations of country women paid tribute to Lynn on Tuesday, including her actual sister, Crystal Gayle. So did her “adopted sister,” Dolly Parton.

Two of the biggest female stars currently on the charts, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, also paid respects to the icon. Lambert recognized the trails that Loretta Lynn blazed, while Underwood recalled a funny anecdote about her first encounter with the Kentucky native.

Carly Pearce was already scheduled to step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday evening. She’ll now pay tribute with “Dear Miss Loretta.”