Wynonna Judd Reflects on Performance With Brandi Carlile: ‘Gave Everything I Had’

During the CMT celebration of the late Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile brought the house down with their duet. While singing The Rose, the two clearly connected during the performance. It was two of country music‘s finest. Of course, Carlile will join The Judds, Wynonna, on their final tour this year.

It was a moment that was big for Wynonna and Brandi. Obviously, the entire presentation and night was dedicated to Naomi. Her daughter put it all out on the stage for her mother. Carlile, a lifelong fan of the mother-daughter duo, held her end of the bargain as well.

These two artists put on a powerful rendition of this wonderful song. Wynonna had to start over to get her bearings at first. However, it was a moment that will live on for years. It is something that she is likely not going to forget herself, either.

She posted this clip to her Instagram and captioned it with her feelings after an entire week has passed.

“A week later & still reflecting on this special performance with [Brandi Carlile]. An incredibly emotional night, little sleep, voice tired, though my spirit felt so strong. I gave everything I had.”

She really did give it her all. The newly inducted Country Music Hall of Famer was remarkable in her resolve and her performance. To be able to hold it together while dealing with the loss of her mother and all that entails. It was a difficult and emotional night.

Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile, what a pairing and what an impressive performance between the two.

Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile Going on the Road

In order to further honor the legacy of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has enlisted the help of Brandi Carlile and more. Seriously, this final tour for The Judds is going to be awesome. I have my eye on that show in Lexington late in October. Joining the two talented women from the video above is a cast unlike any other.

The list of performers includes Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and Martina McBride for select dates. This tour is going to be an amazing celebration of The Judds, their Hall of Fame career, and all that they gave to their fans throughout the years.

Outsiders, if you are a fan of The Judds, Wynonna or Naomi, you need to catch one of these shows. It’s going to be the last time you can catch a performance like this. With the guest appearances throughout the tour from some of the biggest names in country music, this is going to be one to remember.