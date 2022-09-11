Wynonna Judd Remembers Lives Lost on 9/11 With a Powerful, Four-Word Tribute

If anyone knows what it is to grieve, it’s country music singer Wynonna Judd. Judd bid a tragic goodbye to her equally famous mom and fellow artist, Naomi Judd, earlier this year. However, amid her own grief, The Judds singer took a moment to tribute those who died in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 21 years ago. See her simple, four-worded message in the heartfelt tweet below.

“I have not forgotten,” the 58-year-old singer wrote. Her simple message was accompanied by a photo, an iconic one, of three U.S. firemen raising the American flag amid the ruins of the demolished World Trade Center.

Wynonna Judd’s fans shared heartfelt messages as well as tributes of their own in the comments. Many recalled the horrific events of September 11, 2001.

“For the innocent lives lost and their families forever changed,” one of the country singer’s fans wrote, “we remember them.”

Another promised Judd, “I will also never forget. We have to do better to be better.”

Other Wynonna Judd fans shared their love for the artist and her patriotism in the comments section.

“We love you so, Wynonna,” one fan wrote.

On Sunday, 21 years after the World Trade Center fell, the Pentagon was struck, and a plane full of innocent passengers went down in a Pennsylvania field, Americans shared a nationwide somber moment of silence.

Wynonna Judd Praises Sister Ashley’s Recent Op-Ed

It’s days like today that make you realize that, no matter who you are or where you live, grief abounds. And ahead of Sunday morning’s national moment of silence, Wynonna Judd publicly praised her sister Ashley who spoke out in a recent op-ed about their mother’s death and her own grief, calling for certain information about Naomi Judd’s death to be kept private.

Speaking in the New York Times op-ed, Ashley Judd wrote last month, “The trauma of discovering and then holding [my mother’s] laboring body haunts my nights.”

As many country music fans know, Naomi Judd committed suicide on April 30th, 2022, and her death is the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The op-ed continued, “The horror of [finding her body] will only worsen if the details surrounding [Naomi Judd’s] death are disclosed by the Tennessee law that generally allows police reports, including family interviews, from closed investigations to be made public.”

Since their mother’s death several months ago, Ashley and Wynonna Judd have been fighting their local government. Basically, they’re working to keep the details of their mother’s death investigation closed. Wynonna Judd recently shared an Instagram post where she praised her sister for speaking out in the op-ed.

“I STAND BESIDE YOU AND WITH YOU IN THIS,” Judd wrote to her sister Ashley in the post.

Wynonna Judd’s fans also shared their support for the pair of sisters.