Wynonna Judd Remembers Mom Naomi Judd on First Mother’s Day Without Her With Touching Photo & Message

The first holidays without a loved one are some of the hardest moments that a grieving family can experience. This is what Wynonna Judd, daughter of deceased country icon and former duet mate Naomi Judd, and her sister, Ashley, are experiencing this Mother’s Day.

On April 30, Naomi Judd unexpectedly passed away from complications of a mental illness, according to the joint statement from her surviving daughters. Not much else is available on Naomi’s death, but it’s clear the death has cut the Judd family deep.

On Twitter, Wynnona Judd posted a photo of the Judd women in honor of Naomi on Mother’s Day. It was an old photo from hers and Ashley’s childhood. A smiling Wynonna stood close to her mother. Meanwhile, Naomi wrapped her arm around her eldest daughter’s shoulders while holding her youngest on her hip.

“I miss her,” Wynonna said simply along with the photo.

Not surprisingly, fans rushed to comfort the grieving daughter, offering her messages of support, understanding and reassurance.

“The first one without your mom is always the toughest,” one wrote.

“She’ll always be with you she’s your angel and happy Mother’s Day too your mom may she Rest In Peace,” another said.

A third added, “Our hearts and thoughts are with you and your family.”

This is a developing story.

Wynonna Judd’s Sister Ashley Honors Naomi in Editorial Column

Likewise, Wynonna Judd’s younger sister, Ashley, honored Naomi in her own way, penning a column for USA Today that eloquently detailed how she was navigating the loss of her mother.

“Motherhood happened to her without her consent,” Ashley Judd wrote in the column. “She experienced an unintended pregnancy at age 17, and that led her down a road familiar to so many adolescent mothers, including poverty and gender-based violence.

Ashley Judd didn’t worry about the poetics of her language in the piece. Instead, she let her raw grief speak for itself.

“Forgive me if my grief isn’t tidy,” Ashley added. “When I think about my mother, I am awash in the painful specifics. It’s a little easier, this Mother’s Day, to think about mothers in the collective, to wonder whether we value them.”

Naomi Judd’s youngest daughter also recognized just how talented her mother was and how difficult her path to the limelight was.

“My mama was a legend,” she said. “She was an artist and a storyteller, but she had to fight like hell to overcome the hand she was dealt, to earn her place in history. She shouldn’t have had to fight that hard to share her gifts with the world.”

Ashley concluded her column by encouraging readers to honor their mothers ” for more than her labor and sacrifice. Honor her for her talents and dreams.”