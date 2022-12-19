Wynonna Judd Reveals Lineup for ‘The Judds: The Final Tour’: Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde & More

In October, Wynonna Judd revealed she wasn’t ready to close the curtain on The Judds: The Final Tour. While the 11-date leg of the 2022 tour capped in October, Wynnona announced she would extend the tour into 2023 with 15 new dates. And she decided to bring along many of the same names that joined her in 2022, including Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Little Big Town.

Today, Wynonna revealed the full lineup for the tour—and announced the addition of Tanya Tucker on select dates.

“What I can think of to say is that I am looking so forward to being out on the road again, and that I am absolutely thrilled to have my friends joining me for this next tour,” said Wynonna Judd. “I’m so grateful to the fans that they want more and I’m anxious to be with everybody again.”

Honoring Naomi

In April, mother-daughter duo The Judds—Naomi and Wynonna—announced their first tour in more than a decade. However, Naomi tragically took her own life on April 30, after struggling with mental health issues. But Wynnona decided to honor her mother by seeing the tour through.

With their unforgettable harmonies, Naomi’s stage presence, and Wynonna’s soulful delivery, The Judds proved to be a winning combination. From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, the duo dominated the charts and awards shows with songs like “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Ole Days),” “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Love Is Alive,” and “Have Mercy,” among others. The Judds earned five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. In 2022, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” says Wynonna Judd. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving.”

Martina McBride will perform on all tour dates.