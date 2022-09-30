Wynonna Judd Reveals Rehearsal Photo With Brandi Carlile Ahead of Tour

Wynonna Judd embarks on a month-long tour today to honor her late mother and achievements in Country Music with a little help from her friends, including Grammy-winning songstress, Brandi Carlile.

Tonight, Judd and Carlile will begin The Final Tour in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Ahead of the show, the duo met for a final rehearsal, and Judd gave a teaser of what’s to come on her Instagram.

In a Sept. 29 post, the No One Else on Earth singer shared a candid photo of her and Carlile in a moment of laughter. Both hold microphones and look at each other, beaming.

“Just finished rehearsal with @brandicarlile (aka Brandi JUDD!),” she wrote. “This is how we’re feeling about the tour starting TOMORROW!!!!!!!!!!!! Cannot wait!”

Wynonna Judd’s ‘The Final Tour’ to Feature Several County Stars

The Final Tour was originally intended to be the last for Wynonna Judd and her mother Naomi, who made up the legendary band The Judds. Starting in the early 80s, the duo stormed the Country industry with 14 chart-topping singles, five Grammys, and millions of sold records. But in 1991, the group broke up when Naomi was diagnosed with recurring health issues.

Naomi died by suicide on April 30, 2022 shortly after the group announced the tour. While Wynonna Judd has been publicly grieving the tragedy, she felt it was important to carry on with the show.

Brandi Carlile is one of several who will help Wynonna as she makes 11 stops across the country. Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride will also make appearances.

“It may look a little different now,” Wynonna tweeted on May 19. “But we WILL continue to honor The Judds’ legacy! It’s amazing to me, all of the artists who have come forward offering their time and their gifts. I am feeling so grateful.”

After the tour kicks off tonight, the singers will take the stage in parts of the midwest, south-central, and southern states before concluding in Lexington, KY on October 29.

“As I walk out on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this,’ because it’s not, right? It’s supposed to be the two of us,” she said during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. “And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there. I wanna come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience. … It’s about me singing to help someone feel better. That’s always in my spirit.”