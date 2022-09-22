Wynonna Judd Reveals She Cries ‘a Lot’ After Mom Naomi Judd’s Death

It’s only been six months and a few days since Wynonna Judd buried her mother, Naomi. Just this spring, the two country music greats were readying for a comeback tour. Now, the daughter concedes she still cries a lot because her mama is no longer here.

“How am I coping? It depends on the [situation],” Wynonna Judd told People magazine. “I’m on the phone talking and all of a sudden I’ll just begin to weep. Then 10 minutes later, I’m making a dinner and I’m talking to my husband about our date night. Then my granddaughter comes and I cry some more. I cry a lot. That’s okay… It doesn’t mean it’s a sign of weakness.”

It’s definitely not a sign of weakness to still be so emotional over the loss of a parent. Plus, Naomi’s death was unexpected. She took her own life on April 30. That’s the day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Earlier in April, mother and daughter performed their classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the CMT Awards. The song was glorious, especially when the two were joined by a gospel choir. It’s as if time stopped since the duo first released the song decades ago. Then Wynonna celebrated the birth of her first grandchild.

But the family’s life changed when Wynonna’s sister, Ashley, discovered Naomi’s body. Her death rocked the family. And there’s no weakness in admitting that.

Plus, Wynonna Judd still is going on tour, even if her mother won’t be by her side. The show goes on in show business. Wynonna, after The Judds broke up in 1991, went on to a successful solo career. She still has one of the best voices in all of country music. Starting Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich, Wynonna will embark on an 11-city tour. It’ll last for about a month before she wraps up and comes home.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd perform in 2011. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)

Some of the most successful female country singers will join Wynonna on tour. They’ll offer emotional support and an on-stage voice. So fans can catch Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood on this tour.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do, but I think it’s going to heal me,” Wynonna Judd said in the People interview. “I’m teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [space]. I want people to know that they’re loved. I want people to know that there is hope.”

Wynonna Judd will then head south to Mexico to spend five days playing at the Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel and Barceló Maya Riviera.

All the while, she’ll mourn her mother. But she’ll also celebrate her. She also knows that music can heal a soul.

“I’ll tell you what I know about death,” Wynonna Judd said. “In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously. I feel joy and sorrow. I’m walking in paradox. I’m literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy, I feel pain,. I feel light (and) I feel dark.”

And there’s no weakness in admitting that.