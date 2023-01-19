Wynonna Judd Reveals Touring in Wake of Naomi’s Death ‘Healed’ Her

Although she continues to mourn the loss of Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd reveals how touring in the wake of her mother’s death actually healed her.

While speaking about extending The Judds’ final tour and getting back out on the road after her mother’s sudden passing, Naomi Judd admitted she had an incredible opportunity to heal by crying and saying things onstage that she’ll never say again.

“This is a whole other level of deep, and I wasn’t expecting it,” Judd told The Hollywood Reporter. She also noted that she knew it would be an intense experience. However, it’s literally her with a broken heart being as open as she’ll probably ever be. “Other people are responding to that in a way that I wasn’t expecting.”

As previously reported, Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76 in April 2022. Her death was eventually ruled as suicide. Wynonna and her sister Ashley issued a statement about their mother’s death. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” they wrote. The sisters then said they were heartbroken and were navigating through profound grief. This meant they were in unknown territory.

Judd’s mother committed suicide just weeks before the mother-daughter duo was set to hit the road of rate final tour. The tour was their first in 10 years. After Naomi passed, Wynonna pushed forward and brought some special country music guests onto the stage of the shows. Among those who made an appearance included Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride, and Ashley McBryde.

When asked if it was an easy decision to extend the farewell tour, Wynonna Judd stated “abso-stinkin’-lutely.”

“I really went out with a full heart for the fans and a broken one for my personal experience,” she continued. “And the two just intertwined in a way that I wasn’t expecting.”

Wynonna Judd Says Her Fans Offer Support & Understand What Her Family Is Going Through

Meanwhile, Wynonna Judd spoke about how her fans are able to relate to what has happened and have continuously offered her and her family support.

“I’ve had people literally come up to me and say, ‘My mom committed suicide and I am here, I’m feeling every word you say,’” Judd recalled. She describes that kind of conversation as intensely deep and personal for her. The musician further explained that it felt like a 12-step meeting. “This is not just show business. It’s helping a lot of people.”

However, Judd admitted that the shows and support were a bit overwhelming at times for her. She went on to add, “It just knocked me on my butt, literally. And there were moments that I was so taken aback, it blew my mind.”