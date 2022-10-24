Wynonna Judd Reveals What She’d Be Doing If She Wasn’t on Tour

Wynonna Judd stopped by the TODAY Show on Monday to perform. She also revealed a new batch of tour dates for The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ After the “overwhelming success” of the first leg, she said it was a “no-brainer” to add 15 more dates in the new year. She sat down with Hoda Kotb and talked more about the tour, revealing what she’d be doing if it wasn’t going on.

“I would be at home planning my next big moment,” Wynonna Judd said. “You sit at home during the pandemic and you talk about what you’re going to do when you can go back out. That is what we do. And with your kids, you play with your home and your family and you think, ‘What’s my next big moment?’ Because that’s what we live for. That’s what we work for.”

The new tour dates came as a bit of a surprise to Wynonna Judd.

“I just found this out a week ago,” she confessed. “They said, ‘They’re adding more shows.’ I said, ‘OK.’ What am I going to do Hoda, sit at home and complain? Fifteen more shows. You can get yours now.”

The additional dates kick off on January 26 in Hershey, Pa. They take her through February 25 in Hollywood, Fla. The same guests will join her along the way. She’ll bring Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and more. For now, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill are not listed as guests.

Wynonna Judd Extends The Judds ‘Final Tour’

Fans will have a chance to see Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill join Wynonna Judd this week. The Judds ‘Final Tour’ concludes its’ current run this weekend. Trisha Yearwood joins Wynonna Judd for the Nashville show at Bridgestone Arena. That was originally set to be the conclusion of the tour when it was announced before Naomi’s death. But when Wynonna Judd decided to move ahead with the tour with special guests, she added a final date in their home state of Kentucky. That’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday. Faith Hill is alongside her for that one.

The new dates hit some interesting spots up and down the East Coast. She’ll stop in Connecticut and Massachusetts. She’ll also hit West Virginia and South Carolina.

Judd takes the tour to the Midwest, too. She’s in Kansas City and St. Louis. She also heads to Oklahoma and Nebraska. The second leg of The Judds ‘Final Tour’ wraps with a string of Southern dates. Wynonna Judd brings her friends to Savannah, Ga., Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. There is no word on which guests will be on which shows. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at The Judds website.