Wynonna Judd Says She Still Feels Naomi ‘Nudging’ Her

Country music star Wynonna Judd is still feeling the presence of her late mother, Naomi Judd. In fact, Wynonna is saying that she still feels Naomi “nudging” her along in life.

“I feel her nudging me,” Wynonna Judd says in an interview airing on CBS Sunday Morning. “And sometimes, I laugh. And sometimes, I say, ‘I really miss you. Why aren’t you here so we can argue?'”



In the interview with Lee Cowan of CBS, Judd talks about the mystery surrounding mental illness. Naomi Judd died by suicide back in April. Wynonna says, “That’s what I live in. It’s like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?’ I didn’t. And that’s why it’s such a shock.” The singer also said that she didn’t realize that her mother was at a place where she would take her life.

Wynonna Judd Recalls Seeing Her Mother For The Last Time

In fact, Wynonna talked about having depressive moments herself before bouncing out of them. On the day after Naomi killed herself, the Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. That ceremony did go off with the family’s blessing. Additionally, the Judds’ Final Tour also will kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Brandi Carlisle will be there to sing with Wynonna. Other powerful female voices are lined up to appear on the tour afterward through its finish.

Wynonna also recalls in the CBS Sunday Morning interview what happened after hearing about Naomi’s death. She says that she got the call and went over and saw her mother. “And that was that,” Wynonna Judd says. She adds that she said goodbye to Naomi in the hospital and closed her eyes. She says that she kissed her mother’s forehead and that was it. The next thing that she knew was that she was sitting on her front porch. Wynonna says that she’s still “just trying to figure out what’s next.”

Back in August, she talked about the importance of continuing the final tour. “I think it’s so important to do it and yet I don’t even know if I can say I’m looking forward to it because it’s so devastating,” she said. “The first time that I see a video screen of her on it. And I’m going to be so freaking mad at her for not sticking around to do it. And I’m going to be just so frustrated. So it’s going to be an interesting ‘Oh, I know, let’s do all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment.’ It’s going to be so weird.”