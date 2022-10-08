Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Helping Her Heal After the Loss of Her Mother

Country music legend Wynonna Judd suffered a devastating loss earlier this year when her mother, the iconic Naomi Judd, the other half of the fan-favorite country music duo The Judds. Now, however, the singer is bravely stepping back onto the stage as she completes the scheduled shows for the current leg of The Judds: The Final Tour. These performances are especially challenging and meaningful for the country singer as Wynonnoa was originally set to perform on these stages with her late mother.

“This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don’t know that I am ready to do what I’m about to do,” Wynonna says of the upcoming appearances.

“But I think it’s going to heal me,” the legendary country music artist relates. Wynonna Judd is set to fill in for the concerts in a total of 10 performances scheduled through October.

The loss Wynonna Judd is feeling since her mother’s death last April is no doubt still weighing heavy on the singer. However, she won’t have to be taking the stage alone when she returns to the tour. Judd will be joined on stage by some big names in country music including Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Faith Hill, and Little Big Town.

“I was so honored to be asked in the first place,” Martina McBride says of her upcoming appearance.

“I think it’s going to be a very moving experience for the fans,” the House that Built Me singer continues.

“They’re iconic,” McBride says of the Judds, adding that after her loss, she views Wynonna as a “symbol of strength.”

“When I think of Wynonna, that’s what I think of — a strong person,” she says.

Judd Is Excited, But Also Nervous To Step Back Onto The Stage

Since her mother’s death last spring, Wynonna Judd has struggled with the loss. However, the singer says she doesn’t want to get stuck in dark feelings. It’s important to Judd that she not get “stuck” which is why she decided to commit to these performances.

“Am I going to go home and just get depressed and down, and stay stuck in that?” Judd relates.

“I signed on for this tour because it’s like, ‘I gotta do something,” the singer adds.

“I’m looking forward to showing up and walking out onstage,” Judd continues. The singer also adds that her nervousness can be compared to the “jitters” one might feel as one prepares to walk down the aisle.

“You’re terrified to say, ‘I do,’ in front of everybody, but you do,” she says.

“And you feel this, ‘Ahh,’ and you just feel the good stuff,” Judd explains.

“I’m ready to feel the good stuff,” the singer says. Judd adds that she plans to walk out onto the stage “like I know what I’m doing.” And, the star adds, the crowd is going to “buy it. Or at least some of them will. I’m excited about that.”