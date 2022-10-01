Wynonna Judd Shares Amazing Video From First Tour Stop With Brandi Carlile

Wynonna Judd kicked off The Judds reunion tour on Friday without her mother, Naomi. The trek began in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena. Many of her peers encouraged her to move forward with the tour after the untimely death of Naomi Judd in April. So she did, and many of those same friends are supporting her along the way. Brandi Carlile joins the first two dates, which included Friday’s performance. Check out a clip that Wynonna Judd shared of the duo performing “Love is Alive” on Friday.

“WOW. JUST WOW,” Wynonna Judd captioned the video post.

Most of the arena is holding their cell phone lights in the air, and everyone is singing every word in unison. It was a moving beginning to an emotional tour for Judd.

“You did that,” Brandi Carlile replied to the post.

Several other friends and peers celebrated the moment with Wynonna Judd.

“Crying,” replied Allison Russell.

“[heart emojis],” added Brittney Spencer.

It’s been an emotional journey for Wynonna Judd. One day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, her mother took her own life. Wynonna recently opened up about the emotions she experienced for the first time.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was when she ended it,” she said. “Because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

Wynonna Judd Continues On The Judds Tour in Naomi’s Memory

She didn’t know what to expect from that first night in Michigan. But from the video she shared, it’s clear that she was overwhelmed by the audience’s encouragement. And by Carlile’s.

“As I walk out on stage that first night, I’ll probably say something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this,’ Wynonna Judd said. “Because it’s not, right? It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there.”

Brandi Carlile isn’t the only friend that is helping her along the way. Little Big Town, Faith Hill, Ashley McBryde and Kelsea Ballerini will step in on select dates throughout the month. Her friend Martina McBride was already opening all dates, and she remains in that slot. Next up, Wynonna Judd and Brandi Carlile stop in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday. The show stops at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 28. Trisha Yearwood joins Wynonna for that one. It wraps in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky at Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 29. Faith Hill is the guest that evening. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information at The Judds’ website.