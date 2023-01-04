Wynonna Judd Shares Mental Health Update Amid Fan Concern

Wynonna Judd is speaking out and addressing her mental health after a spell of “extreme vertigo” caused her to cancel her performance at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on December 31.

The singer was set to sing with Kelsea Ballerini before experiencing an unpleasant bout of dizziness. And she pulled out of the show at the last moment. Because of the abrupt move, thousands of fans instantly expressed worry over her emotional well-being on social media.

Initially, Wynonna brushed the chatter off as “opinions and buttholes,” but she quickly realized that people weren’t gossiping. They were sincerely reaching out and checking in with her because everyone is aware that Judd has been struggling with intense grief following her mother’s suicide in April.

So today, Wynonna Judd recorded an Instagram video and assured everyone that while she is “broken,” she’s also healing. And she promised that she has a wonderful support network that is constantly by her side.

“I have heard some of the comments,” she says. “And the first thought I had was … opinions and buttholes. And then I realized people were genuinely concerned. So I wanted to respond to that piece.”

Wynonna Judd Promises that ‘You Can’t Keep a Good Woman Down’

The Ain’t No Thing artist highlighted one comment that suggested that Wynonna’s manager is pushing her too hard to tour and perform when she needs time to mourn her mother.

Just before Naomi took her life on April 30, she and her daughter had announced that they were taking their legendary band, The Judds, on the road for a final tour. After the death, Wynonna decided to carry through with the performances with some of her closest friends in the industry taking turns standing in for Naomi. Once she closed the tour, she shared that she was going to pick it up again in 2023.

Judd assured everyone that they don’t need to worry that anyone overworking her or taking advantage of the situation.

“I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being,” she continued. “I have a great team, and I’m really blessed. And I’m broken. And I’m working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it’s sacred.”

Wynonna Judd also added that she does work very hard and keeps a “full schedule.” But she always makes sure to schedule in breaks and sets aside plenty of time for her friends and family.

“Tonight is Mexican night,” she shared. “We’re playing games and it’s family. So I’m okay. And the last thing I’ll say is …. can’t keep a good woman down.”