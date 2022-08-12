Wynonna Judd Speaks on Importance of Carrying Out The Judds Tour in Wake of Naomi’s Death

Wynonna Judd is sharing more about the future of The Judds. Saturday is the premiere of Neon Songbook Radio with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music Country, and Wynonna is sharing more about the legacy of the act. People got a sneak peak, and she’s revealing more about what to expect from the continuing tour.

“My dear, as the thunder is happening here, I’m going to be probably right back where I was for the memorial, so broken and so blessed,” she says on the episode. “I don’t know what to do other than just stand there and look around and go, ‘huh.’ This is crazy. Life is so strange at times, it knocks you over. It just is so unbearable. But then you are able to laugh in the very next second. It’s the dangedest thing.”

Wynonna Judd and her mother, Naomi, planned a reunion tour this fall before Naomi’s death. Wynonna will carry on with the tour featuring special guests to honor her mother and the duo’s legacy. She spoke more about that decision.

“I think it’s so important to do it and yet I don’t even know if I can say I’m looking forward to it because it’s so devastating,” she said. “The first time that I see a video screen of her on it. And I’m going to be so freaking mad at her for not sticking around to do it. And I’m going to be just so frustrated. So it’s going to be an interesting, ‘Oh, I know, let’s do all five stages of grief in a two-hour segment.’ It’s going to be so weird.”

Wynonna Judd Continues The Judds Tour

Wynonna Judd says there isn’t really an easy solution to dealing with her tragedy.

“Everybody’s wanting to look for this perfect answer,” she says. “There is no perfect answer for this tour or anything else in life. Life and death happen all at the same time for some of us. And I just think it’s important for me to use my gift for as long as I have left.”

Wynonna Judd is now 58-years-old. She’s released ten solo albums since 1992. She’s also teasing new music, including a duet with Waxahatchee.

The Judds tour will feature appearances from Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town and Ashley McBryde. Martina McBride was already set as the opener and she’ll stay along for the trek.

It kicks off in Grand Rapids, Mich. on September 30 at Van Andel Arena. It runs through October 29 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. There’s a big date on October 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Check out all of the dates on The Judds tour and get ticket information for each at their website.