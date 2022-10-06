Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Her Husband Cactus as She Grieves Naomi’s Death

It’s been a trying year for Wynonna Judd. After The Judds announced a reunion tour, her mother Naomi committed suicide. It was one day before the iconic duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Through those difficult times, Wynonna Judd says that her husband, Cactus Moser, has made her life easier. The 58-year-old spoke to People about their relationship.

“He’s the most tough and tender man I’ve ever been with that I trust,” she said. “We are so connected. It’s crazy how connected we are. I trust him with my life, which I can’t always say that about men in my life.”

It is her third marriage. Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser began dating in 2009, and they married in 2012. Ten years in, she says that he gives her hope.

“He will take me by my hands and say, ‘Honey, you’ve done your best,'” she says. “And I start to cry. And he’s right. I’ve done my best. He helps me to give myself a break, because I’ll try to be really eloquent, or I’ll try to say something brilliant or try to come up with the right answer and he’ll say, ‘Honey? Stop. Take a breath.'”

She’s spent her entire life pushing herself beyond her limits, and Cactus Moser helps center her.

“Sometimes I just need to stop and take a breath,” Wynonna Judd says. “I’m so hard on myself. I was always taught to do it better, do it better, do it better. And sometimes he’ll say, ‘Honey, your best is good enough.'”

Cactus Moser was the drummer for country band Highway 101. The couple first met years ago when they toured together.

Wynonna Judd Brings Friends for The Judds ‘Final Tour’

Wynonna Judd didn’t know if she should carry on the reunion tour after her mother’s death. But several friends urged her to move forward, and many offered to be at her side for the performances. The shows began at the end of September. Brandi Carlile joined her for shows in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Toledo, Ohio.

The newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Ashley McBryde, will join her for the next couple of dates. Garth Brooks invited McBryde to the institution on Thursday. She’ll join Wynonna Judd for stops in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Green Bay, Wisc. this weekend.

Little Big Town will join Wynonna Judd for Southern dates in Alabama and Georgia. Kelsea Ballerini meets her at one stop. That’s in Durant, Okla. on October 21. The tour originally concluded in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 28. Trisha Yearwood joins her for that show. A new final show is now in The Judds’ home state of Kentucky. Faith Hill joins Wynonna at Rupp Arena in Lexington on October 29. Martina McBride opens all dates. Check out all the dates and get ticket information for each at The Judds website.